NPFL Fines Shooting Stars N5m, Stadium Closed to Fans

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) are to pay a fine of N3million and another N2million to Ikorodu City for damages to their bus following security breaches that resulted in attack on Ikorodu City contingent.

Fans have also been indefinitely restricted from gaining access to Shooting Stars home games.

The incident occurred at the end of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 32 at the Lekan Salami Stadium leading to a disciplinary panel sitting on Wednesday

The Ibadan Club was found guilty of all three count of failure to provide adequate security, failure to ensure proper conduct of their supporters resulting in attack on the opponents and throwing of objects to the field of play and the Referees.

For failure to provide adequate and effective security which resulted in unauthorized persons gaining access to restricted areas and harass the match officials, Shooting Stars were fined N1million.

The Disciplinary panel ordered a fine of another N1m and on the third charge of not controlling their fans, they are to also pay N1m.

For breach of Rule B13.18,as a result of their supporters throwing objects toward the field of play and the match officials, Shooting Stars will pay N1million, bring to total to M3million in addition to N2m to be paid for damages to Ikorodu City bus.