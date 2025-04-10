Automated Landing, Exit Cards Commence for Foreigners at Nigeria’s Airports May 1

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria will commence the process of full automation at its international airports effective May 1, 2025. By this, all landing and exit cards for foreigners entering or leaving Nigeria will be automated in order to enhance border security and streamline immigration processes.

The automation requires foreigners to complete a form online before boarding flights to or from Nigeria to make travel in and out of the country seamless

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed the new development during a joint briefing with his aviation counterpart, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said the new system was free, and it was aimed at improving national security and data management.

The minister stated, “We’ve always had the exit and landing cards, but in a manual format – you had to fill out a paper form. But Nigeria is a country of 230 million brilliant people, and we must lead the pack when it comes to technology.

“In view of that, we are automating the process, and everything will take effect from May 1, 2025.”

Tunji-Ojo explained, “So, the landing and exit cards will be filled online before boarding and must be presented to airlines before you can be allowed on board.

“The responsibility for coordinating and issuing regulations to airlines lies with the NCAA, and we’ve agreed today that the NCAA will handle that, as they are as committed as we are to protecting our country, securing our borders, and upholding our national sovereignty.

“In addition, we’ll be introducing other measures, which we’ll explain more explicitly later. We’ve also agreed that the e-visa will make it easier for people to come into Nigeria while enhancing national security. Applications will be processed online.”

He added, “There is already a centralised visa approval centre at the immigration headquarters. Officers have been trained, equipped, and the system is integrated with major global criminal databases, including Interpol. This will allow for better background checks for those entering Nigeria.

“The landing and exit cards are free. No one is paying for them. It’s purely for security and record-keeping purposes.”

He stated that to ensure a smooth rollout, both ministries had agreed to form a joint team comprising officials from Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Tunji-Ojo said the team was expected to finalise regulatory protocols and implementation frameworks within one week.

He stated, “We’ve decided today to work together to protect one interest – the Nigerian interest. The NCAA and NIS will each nominate members to a joint implementation team that will handle the frameworks, regulations, and protocols.

“This should be completed within a week, hopefully sooner, so that the regulations can be issued to the airlines.”

He also announced a three-month amnesty period before commencement of full enforcement on May 1.

The minister said, “The programme starts on May 1, 2025. We’ve also decided on a three-month amnesty period before full enforcement. Implementation begins May 1, but the amnesty allows foreigners who have overstayed their visas or breached immigration laws to come forward and regularise their status at immigration offices.”

While recalling that collaboration between the interior and aviation ministries had earlier led to the deployment of the Advanced Passenger Information System, which had significantly improved border surveillance, the minister said several individuals on Interpol’s red notice list had recently been apprehended upon entry into Nigeria through the system.

He said, “These are people who, before this administration, would have found their way into Nigeria unnoticed. But thanks to our collaboration, they’ve been arrested and handed over to Interpol.”

On his part, Keyamo explained how the automated system would function in practice.

He said upon arrival in Nigeria, a foreigner’s entry card – completed online – would be verified using their passport number. The same applied to the exit card upon departure, he said.

Keyamo stated, “If you’re a foreigner and you walk up to a boarding desk, airline staff will ask for your exit card. If you’ve overstayed, the system will flag it, and the airline will refer you to immigration officers.”

He said consequences for violations could include fines, visa cancellation, or being blacklisted from entering Nigeria for up to 10 years.