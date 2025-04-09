YABATECH Staff Empowered on Gender Responsive Pedagogy to Foster Inclusive Education

Funmi Ogundare

About 40 Yaba College of Technology staff have been trained and certified in Gender-Responsive Pedagogy (GRP), an initiative of the college’s Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) programme.

The effort was facilitated by the United Kingdom-based International Network for Advancing Science and Policy (INASP), which equipped the participants with the knowledge and tools to integrate GRP into the classroom as a collaboration effort, sponsored by Unicef Generation Unlimited and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The three-day train-the-trainer workshop empowered the participants with the skills to challenge gender biases, foster equal participation and create inclusive learning environments where students, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential.

The project coordinator of GESP in the college, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, noted that the participants were the first cohort of GRP trainers and would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and be the driving force in expanding knowledge.

The college’s Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, who declared the workshop open, commended the INASP team for partnering the college’s GESP initiative. He highlighted the importance of innovation in education, stating that true innovators dedicate themselves fully to setting exemplary standards.

“As participants, you need to embrace the GRP initiative and equip yourselves with the necessary knowledge to drive meaningful change in the educational sector, not minding the herculean task attached to it.

“Gender-Responsive Pedagogy is an innovative concept that holds great potential for the future. It is imperative that everyone embraces this forward-thinking approach to foster an inclusive and balanced educational environment,” he stated.

Abdul encouraged participants to commit wholeheartedly to the GRP initiative and become advocates of innovation as the world awaits showcasing their expertise.

The representative of INASP UK, a Senior Programme Specialist in gender responsiveness programming and pedagogy, Mai Hoff Skovgaard, expressed satisfaction with the participants’ enthusiasm for the workshop.