Obasanjo to Chair Olivet Baptist High School’s 80th Anniversary Celebrations

All is set for Olivet Baptist High School National Old Students Association’s three-day celebration event to commemorate the school’s 80th anniversary from April 10 to 12. As part of the activities, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to chair the fundraising and book launch event scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at the School Hall in Oyo Town.

The two-in-one event aims to rally alumni worldwide for legacy projects to support the structural and technological development of the school. It will also witness the launch of the Olivet book compendium titled ‘Olivet’s 8 Decades Journey and Inspiring the Future’.

Some other dignitaries expected at the fundraising event include business mogul Femi Otedola, former Governor Ayo Fayose and Deputy Governor (Dr.) Obafemi Hamzat. Former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Wande Abimbola, and Honourable Akeem Adeyemi are also expected. The royal father of the day is the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

Chairman of the Anniversary Central Planning Committee, Dr. Olusegun Ahmadu, said NOSA’s mission for the fundraising initiative is to drive the renewal of critical educational and infrastructural projects to ensure current students enjoy a superior learning experience.

According to him, the national old students association has occasionally undertaken projects designed to preserve the school’s rich history and burnish its enduring impact as an iconic educational institution. Continuing this mission, the 80th anniversary fundraising would be further channelled towards restoring and enhancing the school’s glory.

Ahmadu also called on all old students, home and abroad, to see the school’s 80th-anniversary milestone as “a unique opportunity for all old students, home and abroad, to come together to relive the old times, give back generously and chart an impactful future for our great alma mater.”

Located in Oyo town, Olivet Baptist High School, formerly Baptist Boys’ High School, was founded by the American International Mission Board on 29 January 1945 and affiliated with the Nigerian Baptist Convention. As one of the nation’s iconic public secondary schools, it has, through its 80 remarkable years, remained a beacon of learning, growth, and community transformation, nurturing generations of thinkers, leaders, and visionaries.

At its inception, the school was among the few in Nigeria outside Lagos that boasted hostel facilities, staff quarters, and excellent laboratories for sciences, home economics, food and nutrition, fine arts, and music. It also featured workshops for metalwork, woodwork, and technical drawing (mechanical/building), an agricultural centre with poultry and a fishpond, and various sports facilities. Consequently, Olivet Heights became a dominant force in inter-school academic literary debating competitions and sports, excelling in soccer, basketball, hockey, handball, and athletics. The school also offered facilities for lawn tennis, cricket, squash, badminton, volleyball, chess, and table tennis.