NCC Mulls Regulatory Guideline to Help Phone Users Retrieve Unused Airtime, Data

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is working on a regulatory guideline to ensure consumers do not lose their unused airtime or data when their lines become inactive for a period of six months or one year.

A subscriber’s line is disconnected if it is inactive for a period of six months, and deactivated if it is inactive for another six months, making a total of one year.

However; according to NCC, consumers can still retrieve their airtime or data on the line as long as they can prove ownership of their lines.

NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida, made the disclosure at a one-day stakeholders forum on the Draft Guidance on Unutilised and Unclaimed Subscribers’ Recharges in the Nigerian communications sector, in Abuja, Tuesday.

Maida stated that subscribers had the right to reclaim their unused credit within one year, provided they could prove ownership.

He said, “The Quality-of-Service Business Rules 2024 stipulates that a prepaid line without a revenue generating event for six months must be deactivated, and if inactivity persists for another six months, the line may be recycled.

“Subscribers have the right to reclaim their unused credit within one year, provided they can demonstrate ownership.

“However, the broader debate remains—should operators be required to refund unused airtime, or should the principle of ‘use it or lose it’ prevail?”

Maida added, “Our goal is to arrive at a framework that protects consumers while ensuring the continued efficiency and competitiveness of the industry.

“The commission remains committed to fostering a fair, transparent, and consumer-centric telecommunications landscape.”

The NCC chief executive stated that “in line with our commitment to ensuring quality of experience for telecom consumers, we must address emerging challenges especially those that may compromise consumer rights”.

He said one of such was the fate of prepaid balances, when accounts become inactive.

According to Maida, “Striking the right balance between safeguarding consumer rights, ensuring effective regulatory oversight, and maintaining industry sustainability requires a collective effort, and this forum presents an opportunity to explore practical solutions on this subject.

“At the heart of our discussions today is the issue of unclaimed recharges.”

Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, in her opening remarks, said, “The issue of unutilised and unclaimed recharges on churned subscriber lines represents both a consumer protection challenge and a regulatory opportunity.

“When subscribers are disconnected after extended periods of inactivity as defined by our Quality of Service Regulations, many leave behind unused credits.

“This Draft Guideline seeks to establish clear, fair, and transparent procedures for managing these funds, ensuring that subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while providing operators with regulatory clarity.”

According to her, the key provisions of the draft guidelines include establishing a 12-month window during which affected subscribers can claim unutilised recharges after their lines have been churned, provided they can verify ownership.

Whyte said the provision balanced consumer rights with operational practicality, requiring operators to conduct comprehensive audits of all churned numbers and submit detailed documentation of all unclaimed and unutilised recharges, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

She explained that unclaimed recharges could not be monetised but must be made available through service options to the affected subscribers, including voice offerings, data plans, and value-added services on the primary network.

“The commission has also outlined clear timelines for implementation, with operators expected to achieve full compliance within 90 days of issuance, alongside comprehensive consumer education and notification requirements,” Whyte said.