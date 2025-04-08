Banana Island Residents Express Concerns over Safety, Unjustified Fee Increases 

Residents and tenants of Bella Vista Apartment in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos have called on Homeowners and the board representing homeowners to find lasting solutions to the issues affecting the overall quality of life of people living within the community.

The concerned residents and tenants, in a press conference, expressed their collective concerns regarding several ongoing issues affecting the maintenance and overall quality of life despite paying for maintenance services.

At the forefront of their concerns is the unresolved advances paid to Daleji remain unreconciled, with inaccurate records adding further frustration.

“We have a WhatsApp group that was set up by the BUSSECOM Board & the Maintenance service provider. After the election of the new BUSSECOM board, the newly elected Chairman Abhulimen Victor shared on the Whatsapp group that the Board terminated the contract of erstwhile service provider Daleji, who served for over 10 years, and further that a new service provider, ATIS, was being introduced immediately.

“We expressed our concern about such one-sided decisions and a sudden transition to the new service provider and even bigger concern about the refund of our deposits that were parked with Daleji.

“The Chairman guaranteed in writing that all the deposits would be refunded or handed over to new service providers within two to three months, but it has been more than nine months, and no refund has been made by Daleji.

“We shared a letter that they signed and sent to the BUSSECOM board highlighting the fact that Daleji refused to refund the funds on account of several residents & owners who were not paying their due charges including the current Chairman.

“Many other concerns were raised via this letter besides some suggestions that were put on the table to improve the ongoing situation. However, to date, residents have not received any response from the Board,” the concerned residents lamented.

Safety concerns were also raised, particularly regarding the elevators, which residents say are not maintained to proper standards.

Frequent breakdowns have left individuals stuck in lifts, while one of the two elevators in every building remains unavailable due to ongoing repair activity.

The residents recall assurances from the previous board chairman regarding the replacement of lifts, but no progress has been made, adding to the frustration.

“The new service provider has not only failed to provide for uninterrupted supply of electricity and clean water but also failed to maintain the elevators, amenities including the gym, swimming pool, tennis courts & garden area besides also completely failing to provide general home maintenance services for which residents are being asked to pay every month,” the residents said.