Otti Orders Manhunt as Police Confirm Killing of Two Chinese, Police Escort

– Kalu demands swift prosecution of killers

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed sadness over a security breach in the state, resulting to the killing of two Chinese miners and their police escort at a mining site located at Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area.



He gave “a strong directive” for security agencies to launch immediate manhunt to apprehend the suspected killers and bring them to book.



Otti’s reaction to the “dastardly and unprovoked” killings was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Mesia and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, available to journalists, Sunday.

In a related reaction, the Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission (SEDC) and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Inspector General of Police and Abia State Government to ensure an immediate arrest of the killers of two Chinese nationals and a police inspector in the state

Kalu, in a signed statement issued from his media office on Sunday condemned the unfortunate attacks and killings of the Chinese expatriates including a policeman.

Meanwhile, Governor Otti expressed his outrage over what appeared to targeted attack and assured that his government would provide every necessary support to security agents to ensure that the killers do not find a hiding place.



According to the Abia governor, the attack bore clear imprints of terrorism, adding it should be strongly condemned by all men of good conscience.



Otti said that his administration would intensify security collaboration with neighboring states to prevent criminals from using border communities as entry points to enter into Abia and carry out criminal activities.



He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Police Force, the Chinese Embassy and the families and loved ones of the victims of the attack, and prayed God to grant their souls eternal repose.



The Abia State Police Command said that the killings occurred on Friday when “unidentified armed men ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts”.



A release signed by the spokesperson of Abia Police Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said that the expatriates were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA when the assailants struck.



“Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle,” she said.



Chinaka stated that on receiving a distress call at about 5.30pm on the fateful day, the Abia State Police Command, had responded immediately in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uturu.



She noted that four Chinese expatriates, three unhurt and one injured, and two escort police officers were successfully rescued during the joint rescue operation.



The Abia PPRO said that the rescued officer, Inspector Uba Ahmed, “suffered gunshot injury on his leg”, adding that “both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki”.

She said that Abia police tactical team operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene on Saturday “as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts”.

Chinaka announced that “through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt”.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has assured the good people of Abia State that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” the PPRO said.

“He urged residents to remain security conscious, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest Police Station”.

Chinaka listed the Command’s emergency lines to call as follows: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006.

On his part, in the statement, former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu expressed dismay over what he termed deliberate and unprovoked attacks on the expatriates and men on uniform.

The statement said: “Despite our rigorous efforts to end insecurity, crimes persist. I condemn these unfortunate and unprovoked attacks that took the lives of two Chinese expatriates, a policeman and several others injured near the Huan Cheng Mining Quarry site located at Agukwu Amaya, in the Ndundu community of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial District.

“I call on the Inspector General of police, other relevant security agencies and authorities in the state to immediately arrest the killers and prosecute them accordingly. Appropriate measures should also be in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such an incident.

Kalu extended his condolences to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and the affected families and called on security agencies to intensify their efforts to protect citizens and expatriates especially now that the country needs intense economic growth and development.