Ogbara Partners New Horizons to Empower 300 Women in Tech Skills

Emma Okonji

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, in conjunction with New Horizons Nigeria, has commenced an empowerment skills training for 300 women selected from across various disciplines in Lagos.

Addressing the women at the beginning of the training session in Lagos, Ogbara said the 300 scholarship for young women in ICT, was her contribution to women empowerment to commemorate International Women’s Day.

“The global event serves as a platform to highlight women’s social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights and also raising awareness about existing inequalities, and advocate for a future where women have equal rights and opportunities. This year’s theme: ‘Accelerate Action’ resonates deeply with my mandate. This is why the House of Reps Committee recently unveiled a compendium to celebrate women in leadership positions in Nigeria tagged: ‘Jewels of hope and development in Nigeria’. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where women’s voices are heard, their rights are upheld, and their potentials unleashed. Together, we aim to create policies that not only address the unique challenges women face but also promote their leadership and participation in decision-making processes,” Ogbara said.

She advised the women to take good advantage of the ICT training to challenge assumptions, collaborate with one another and pave the way for innovative solutions that advance gender equity and social justice.

CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, thanked Ogbara for the initiative to sponsor the training of women in ICT.

According to him, at the end of the training, all the 300 students would have gotten a clear vision of what Information Technology (IT) ecosystem is all about, what they can do with IT skills, and how to discover which IT skill is most suitable for them.