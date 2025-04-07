Medical, Dental Consultants Link ‘Rumblings’ in DUFUTH to Unhealthy Rivalry, Proffer Lasting Solutions



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Medical and dental consultants have called on the Federal Ministries of Education and Health to step in without further delay to delineate functions of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS) and the Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH).



The consultants, under the aegis of the Old Ohaozara Medical and Dental Consultants Forum made the call following the crisis at DUFUTH, which they linked to the unhealthy rivalry between the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke and the Chief Medical Director of DUFUTH, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu.



The consultants drawn from Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo LGs (that make up old Ohaozara), with membership strength of over 50, stated their stance in a statement signed by the President and Secretary of the Forum, Dr. Kenneth Okoro and Dr. Mcsteve Okeke, respectively.



The Forum traced the root cause of the “rumblings” at DUFUTH to the unhealthy rivalry between the leaderships of the two Federal institutions that share the same premises in Uburu, Ohaozara LG.



“As indigenes of Old Ohaozara Division and professional stakeholders in DUFUTH, we are worried by the potential negative impact of the unease at the hospital on service delivery, medical education and research,”



DUFUTH was in the last few weeks racked by hostilities from the host community which manifested in protests that caused disruptions in clinical and academic activities.



However, a truce was arranged paving the way for normalcy to return to the Teaching Hospital with the CMD returning to her office last Wednesday in what turned out to the joyous embrace of staff and management.



But the indigenous consultants numbering over 50, who are working in various medical institutions in and outside Nigeria, “noted with extreme dismay” the hostilities of host community towards DUFUTH.



They insisted that the two supervising federal ministries must find a lasting solution because “in Nigeria, the University is supervised by the Ministry of Education while the Teaching Hospital is supervised by the ministry of health”.



According to the Consultants Forum, the crisis at DUFUTH resulted “from discordant understanding of which of the two federal institutions should take charge of clinical service departments/centres/units”.



“We are also informed that the Vice-Chancellor wishes to be allowed to play a supervisory role over the Teaching Hospital, an aberration of the highest order.



Worldwide, clinical service departments/ centres/units are managed by Teaching Hospitals. Cancer, Renal and Eye Centres are under clinical services of any hospital. DUFUTH should not be an exception,” the Forum said.



The Ohaozara-born Medical and Dental medic expressed surprise that “the healthy collaborative relationship for medical education which exists in all other institutions in Nigeria is lacking between DUFUHS and DUFUTH”.



They argued that the unhealthy rivalry should not have arisen in the first place given that the two federal institutions “are autonomous with the university led by a Governing Council and the Teaching Hospital led by a Board of Management”.



“None should play a supervisory role over the other; their service mandates are separate but complementary,” the Forum explained.



The Forum noted with pride that DUFUTH, founded by former Ebonyi Governor, Engr. David Umahi, who is the current Minister of Works “is the most beautiful and best equipped public hospital in Nigeria”. It therefore, stated that crisis should not be allowed to distract the health institution from delivering on its mandate and realising the lofty vision for its establishment.



Aside from calling for delineation of service mandates between DUFUHS and DUFUTH, the Forum of old Ohaozara Consultants also called for provision of shuttle buses to ply designated routes to convey only patients at free or heavily subsidized fares to and from DUFUTH.



They pointed out the necessity for shuttle buses as “this will remarkably improve patronage of the hospital” in view of its location in an area with limited access to public transport services.



The Forum advised DUFUTH management to” intensify the ongoing medical outreaches for care of patients and sensitization of the public on available services in this magnificent hospital”.



It further admonished management to also “ensure that staff performs their duties efficiently and effectively in a conducive working environment”.



Alluding to the ongoing efforts by personalities, including Governor Francis Nwifuru to broker lasting peace in DUFUTH, the Consultants Forum urged stakeholders to embrace the initiative.



“All stakeholders to embrace the counsel/admonition of our leaders to incline to the growth and excellent development of the hospital in a peaceful conducive environment,” the old Ohaozara Consultants said.