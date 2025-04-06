Sadiq Umar’s Valencia Earns First Win over Madrid in 17 Years

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq, ended his personal hoodoo against Real Madrid yesterday as Valenciaearned a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu – their first win at the iconic ground in 17 years.

Sadiq, who joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedadduring the January transfer window, had previously faced Real Madrid three times without success, losing on each occasion and failing to find the net.

But this weekend marked a turning point for the Super Eaglesstriker, who played a key role in a memorable win for Los Che.

According to Soccernet.ng, Sadiq with four goals in his first nine league appearances for Valencia, spearheaded Rubén Baraja’s side attack from kickoff. And he nearly opened his account against the Spanish giants, only to be denied by a brilliant save from Fran González in the second half.

The visitors took an early lead through Guinea international Mouctar Diakhaby, who rose highest to head home from a corner in the 15th minute.

Real Madrid responded after the break, with Vinícius Júnior making amends for his missed penalty by finishing from close range following Jude Bellingham’s flick-on.

Sadiq was substituted on the hour mark for Rafa Mir, a change that proved decisive. With Madrid pushing forward in search of a winner, Mir broke down the right in stoppage time and crossed for Hugo Duro, who slotted home to stun the home crowd and seal Valencia’s first win at the Bernabéu on a long while.

The result is a significant blow to Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes, leaving them three points behind leaders Barcelona. It also ends Valencia’s long wait for a win at the Bernabéu, their last success coming in 2008.

While Sadiq didn’t get on the scoresheet, he played with energy and confidence throughout, continuing his strong form and claiming a personal milestone – his first career victory over Real Madrid.