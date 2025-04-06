Police Issue Red Alert on Planned April 7 Nationwide Protest

*Say obstructing officers in line of duty criminal offence

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a directive to all commanders and officers within its jurisdiction, alerting them to a planned nationwide protest.

This is just as the command has reminded members of the public that obstructing police officers while discharging their lawful duties is a criminal offence.

A civil society organisation, Take-It-Back (TIB) movement, and other groups had announced a nationwide protest scheduled for April 7, 2025.

In a statement on Friday, the National Coordinator of TIB, Juwon Sanyaolu, explained that the core demands of the protesters include the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the end of emergency rule in Rivers State, which they describe as a form of military dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.



However, the Lagos Police Command said intelligence reports revealed that “some groups operating under the guise of civil society organisations” are preparing to mobilise protests across Nigeria.



According to a circular signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tijani O. Fatai, the protest is expected to draw attention to what the organisers describe as the prevailing high cost of living and government suppression of free speech.



The circular reads, “Furthermore, the groups have flooded the social media platforms with narrations geared towards winning public sympathy, discrediting the government, and galvanising support for the protest. Experience has shown that criminals may want to seize the opportunity of the protest to cause mayhem, particularly to launch attacks on government facilities and opposition leaders to disrupt socio-economic activities in the State, amongst others.



“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has ordered security measures to be beefed up around critical installations and other strategic locations across the State to forestall any untoward development before, during, and after the proposed protest.



“2. MISSION: This operation order is aimed at achieving the following: To ensure that the protest is carried out without any security hitch;

“To prevent criminals/hoodlums/miscreants from hijacking the protest and/or perpetrating any evil act before, during and after protest; to ensure notable points of convergence for such protest in the State, particularly, Gani Fawehinmi Park; National Stadium; Labour House, Yaba; Ikorodu Roundabout; Ikeja Underbridge; Obalende Underbridge; Ikotun Roundabout; Allen Roundabout; Iyana-Iba; Chevron Roundabout: Ajah; Oshodi; Iyana-Ipaja; Abule Egba; Trade-Fair; Cele Express/Oke-Afa/Ejigbo; Apple Junction, Ajao Estate, I jora-Olopa Underbridge; Ojuelegba; Falomo; Marina/Broad Street; Otedola Underbridge; Iponri/Breweries; Igando; LASU/Ojo; Mushin, Idi-Oro; Ketu/Mile 12 Underbridge.



“Berger Bridge; Pen-Cinema; Lekki Toll-Gate; Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge By Admiralty Way are well dominated by Policemen to forestall breakdown of law and order; to ensure adequate security around all critical infrastructures/installations, particularly, Eqbin Terminal, Ijede; INEC Offices; Print and Electronic Media Houses; Police facilities; State House Alausa/Marina; Secretariat Alausa; Filling Stations; National Theatre, Iganmu; Rice Mill, Imota; Food Hubs/Warehouses; Major Markets/Parks/Hospitals/Malls; Train Stations; LASWA Ferry Terminal at Bariga/Langbasa/Ikorodu; Cowrie, Victoria Island; LAMATA Bus Terminals at Abule-Egba/Iyana-Oworo/Ikotun/Igando/Ojodu/Oshodi/ Berger; Sangotedo; Fela Shrine; Federal/State High Court/Court of Appeal and other government facilities across the State; etc.



“To ensure all law-abiding citizens go about their normal business throughout the period unhindered; to ensure free flow of traffic in the State throughout the protest; to ensure security of lives and property in the state before, during and after the protest.”



In another development, the state police command has said that obstructing police officers while discharging their lawful duties is a criminal offence.

The state PPRO, Hundeyin, made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos against the backdrop of a viral video incident at Omole Estate in the Ojodu area of the state.



“In the video, estate security personnel were seen preventing uniformed police officers from gaining access into the estate to enforce the law, prevent crime, and ensure security and safety, which are part of the constitutional responsibilities of the police force.



“The police personnel in the video, after a thorough verification, are not serving with the command.



“They were clearly personnel on escort and protection duty to the state from other police detachments outside Lagos State,” he said.



Hundeyin said that there was a need to educate those involved and the public that obstructing police officers in the discharge of their duties and other statutory responsibilities was not only improper but unlawful and punishable under the laws of the land.



According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, was disappointed that the management of Omole Estate could not report the incident to the police.