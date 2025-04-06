At Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary: Shettima Canvasses Deeper Cooperation in Trade, Security, Democracy

*Says country accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within ECOWAS market

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has stated that Nigeria’s relationship with Senegal was key to the stability of West Africa and described it as a strategic partnership built on a foundation of shared history, democratic values, and economic interdependence.



Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this on Friday when he represented President Bola Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day anniversary held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, the country’s capital.



Shettima represented President Tinubu at the event where the Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye played host to guests from others across Africa and beyond.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event in Dakar, Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said there were very strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal, noting that both countries achieved independence in 1960 and have maintained shared commitments to democratic governance and regional security.



“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” the minister stated.



She emphasised the need for continued collaboration in democracy, trade, and security between the two countries.



According to her: “Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance in the African continent. We have also jointly remained committed in the fight against terrorism and building strong regional institutions.”



The minister revealed that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market—an indicator of Nigeria’s central role in regional trade.

“Senegal takes 68.7% exports from Nigeria within the ECOWAS market,” she disclosed, describing the statistic as a reflection of “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”



Odumegwu-Ojukwu also pointed to sustained high-level engagement, noting that “the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was in Nigeria last year to meet with our President President Bola Tinubu to talk about areas of collaboration and cooperation.”



She expressed optimism about the future of the Nigeria-Senegal partnership, expressing hope that both nations will “continue deepening this economic relationship and enhance” their relationship across all sectors.

Also on Nigeria’s delegation was the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke.

In his national address at the event, President Faye applauded Senegal’s democratic maturity, reaffirming his commitment to deeply transforming the country.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this driving force to correct what needs fixing and to give shape to the aspirations of our people and the hopes of our youth,” Faye said.

These reforms, he said, include optimising local finances, ensuring budgetary transparency, rationalizing public spending, and managing debt efficiently to safeguard fiscal sustainability.

The event was attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow, and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani.