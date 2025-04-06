Anambra Governorship Primaries: APGA Returns Soludo Unopposed, Moghalu Wins LP Ticket

*Okonkwo withdraws from APC primary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo was yesterday returned unopposed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.



This is just as the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has withdrawn from the race for the governorship ticket of the party in the state.



Meanwhile, a former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu emerged as the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the governorship election.



APGA held its governorship primary election at the Alex Ekwueme Square, in Awka, where Soludo stood as a lone contestant.



Announcing the results, the returning officer for the election, Hon Uche Nwegbo, said: “Total delegates for this election is 3,260; total accredited delegates is 3,175; total votes cast is 3,172, while four votes were invalid.



The governor in his speech accepted the nomination, while also assuring that he will continue to work hard to ensure that he does not fail members of the party and the people of Anambra State.



He said: “I want to say that I am humbled by this historic display of solidarity to be able to fly the flag of our party again, and I want to say that I accept this nomination wholeheartedly.



“Anambra keeps rising with the progressive leadership that we have had through APGA, and I will continue to appreciate the leadership of the party.

“I appreciate the members of our party and the INEC observers. I do not think that we have ever had this kind of peaceful election where everything was orderly and in one hour everyone was able to cast their votes,” the governor said.



Meanwhile, the governor also announced his deputy as his running mate immediately.



He said: “In 2017, I gave a lecture which I titled ‘If it is not broken, why mend it’, and it became popular. Today I want to say that I am renominating Dr Onyeka Ibezim as my deputy governorship candidate for the election. If it is not broken, why mend it? I want to say that the battle has only begun.”

In a related development, Moghalu defeated his rival, John Nwosu at the LP primary election conducted yesterday in Awka.



The former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored a total of 573 votes to defeat his only contestant, Nwosu, who got 19 votes.



Speaking after emerging as the party’s candidate, Moghalu said contesting against the incumbent, Governor Soludo, would not be a tea party, adding however that defeating him is doable.



Moghalu promised the delegates and the people of Anambra State that he will not betray the confidence they bestowed in him.



Meanwhile, the APC governorship primary at Dora Akunyili Women’s Development centre was billed to begin at 9am, but as at 7pm last night, the event was yet to commence, while delegates were said to be undergoing accreditation in undisclosed hotels in Awka, the state capital.



THISDAY gathered that earlier in the day, there was a fracas at one of the accreditation points, with thugs hired by one of the contestants, inflicting injuries on several delegates in an attempt to hijack the process.



Three people – Sir Paul Chukwuma, Hon. Chuma Umeoji and now Prof. Okonkwo.



Those who were still in the race last night include: Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Hon. Edozie Madu.



While Chukwuma cited the existence of some unprogressive elements within the party as reason for his withdrawal and resignation from the party, Okonkwo cited violence, which could endanger his supporters if he continued, as the reason for his withdrawal.



In his withdrawal letter which was made available to THISDAY Okonkwo said: “This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one because of some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters among other reasons.”