Miva University Targets 20,000 Students by December,

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Private Open University, Miva University, is set to increase its student population to 20,000 by December 2025, after an expected increase from 10,000 students by May 2025.

The institution is also on a bold mission to transform higher education in Nigeria and beyond, aiming for massive enrollment while maintaining quality through technology-driven solutions.

Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Sim Shagaya who stated this yesterday in Abuja during his 50th birthday celebration and colloquium, stressed his determination to offer the world top-notch university education by targeting the overall population of the university to rise to 10,000 by May 2025.

According to him, the university was watching global advancements in online technical education to implement them in Nigeria, adding that Miva aspires to be Africa’s first one-million-student university without compromising quality

Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged that past experiences shaped his current vision for education through Miva University and ULesson.

Shagaya acknowledged the challenge of maintaining quality in a rapidly expanding online university and emphasized that Miva is not just a commercial venture but a mission-driven institution aiming for societal impact.

He reassured investors of responsible financial management and making affordable access was provided to subscribers, adding that the university is committed to keeping tuition fees affordable while ensuring high-quality education.

“And society is beginning to reward us. As you mentioned, we started out with 500 students in the first semester. By this time last year, I believe we’re sitting at, maybe 2,000, 3,000. So 500 to 2,000 to 8,000, and we’ll likely cross 10,000 at the end of May. And our plans are to hit 18,000, 20,000 by the end of this year, and 45,000 next year.

“And God willing, cross 100,000 sometime in 2027. And who knows where we go from there. One of our investors, the U.S. investor, that lady Emily, her partner told me, you know, you have the opportunity to build the first one million person university on the continent, if not in the world.

“One million people in a university. That is just going to come with incredible responsibility, because the risk is that you build a one million person university and quality falls, and efficacy falls, and you’re just printing diplomas and handing out to people. And that’s one thing that keeps me up at night today,” he said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Miva University, Prof. Tayo Arulogun, noted the skills gap in the Nigerian school system as a major challenge in the country and explained how the University is addressing it through technology-driven, AI-inclusive, and accessible education.

Arulogun stated that the university adopts a blended learning approach as it combines online and hands-on training to enhance learning outcomes.

He disclosed that some of the courses offered in the institution are AI and Critical Thinking Courses, adding that every student must pass courses like Information Literacy and AI and Creative Thinking for graduates to develop problem-solving and entrepreneurial skills.