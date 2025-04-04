  • Friday, 4th April, 2025

Trump Announces Nigerian-Lebanese, Massad Boulos, as Senior Advisor for Africa

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The United States Department of State has announced the appointment of businessman and inlaw to President Donald Trump, Massad Boulos,  as Senior Advisor for Africa.

Boulos, a Nigerian-Lebanese, also serves as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. 

His son, Michael Boulos, is married to President Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.

He and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs,  Corina Sanders,  were expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda starting April 3, a statement said.

Boulos spent a large part of his professional life in Nigeria, where he has been involved in several businesses, including a trucking and heavy machinery company.

He also played an active role as an emissary to Arab American votes, pitching Trump as a candidate who would bring peace to the Middle East.

“During the trip, Senior Advisor Boulos and the team will meet with Heads of State and business leaders to advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote U.S. private sector investment in the region, “  the brief statement  added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.