Trump Announces Nigerian-Lebanese, Massad Boulos, as Senior Advisor for Africa

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The United States Department of State has announced the appointment of businessman and inlaw to President Donald Trump, Massad Boulos, as Senior Advisor for Africa.

Boulos, a Nigerian-Lebanese, also serves as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs.

His son, Michael Boulos, is married to President Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany Trump.

He and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Corina Sanders, were expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda starting April 3, a statement said.

Boulos spent a large part of his professional life in Nigeria, where he has been involved in several businesses, including a trucking and heavy machinery company.

He also played an active role as an emissary to Arab American votes, pitching Trump as a candidate who would bring peace to the Middle East.

“During the trip, Senior Advisor Boulos and the team will meet with Heads of State and business leaders to advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote U.S. private sector investment in the region, “ the brief statement added.