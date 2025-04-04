Suspension: Court Restrains Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan, Others from Speaking with Media 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, suspended Kogi Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and three others from speaking with the media on issues relating to the suspension issued Akpoti-Uduaghan filed before the court.

The restraining order, issued on Friday by Justice Binta Nyako, was sequel to a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Mr Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN).

The senior lawyer at Friday’s proceedings had accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of going from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.

Ogunwumiju added that the Kogi Central Senator has also been to the BBC and CNN to speak on the issue.

Reacting, Justice Nyako ordered that there shall be no press interviews by all parties and their lawyers as regard the subject matter of the case.

While observing that the case was sub-judice, she further barred parties and their lawyers from engaging in streaming of proceedings in the case on social media.

At the commencement of proceedings on Friday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Jibril Okutepa (SAN), told the court that the case was coming up first, having been transferred from another court, presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He informed the court that parties have filed and exchanged all relevant documents, except one and prayed the court to grant a consolidated hearing of all pending applications along with the substantive suit.

According to the senior lawyer, time was of the essence because his client’s suspension was for a limited period, adding that Akpoti-Uduaghan was desirous of expeditious determination of the case.

Responding, the Clerk of the National Assembly represented by Mr Charles Iyiola as well as Paul Daudu (SAN), who represented the Senate, did not object to Okutepa’s application that the substantive case should be heard with the objections raised by the defendants.

However, the application was opposed by Ogunwumiju and Umeh Kalu (SAN), representing the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct, Senator Neda Imasuem.

In a short ruling, Justice Nyako granted the application and held that the court would hear all pending applications, including preliminary objections along with the substantive suit.

The judge subsequently adjourned till May 12 for hearing.

Listed as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 are the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, the President of the Senate and Senator Imasuem (Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct).

Akpoti-Uduaghan had approached the court to challenge her investigation and subsequent suspension for six months over alleged misconduct.

Amongst others, the plaintiff claimed that she was not given fair hearing before her suspension by the Senate.