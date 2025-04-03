Tinubu to Nigerians: Stop Discriminating against People Living with Autism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has charged Nigerians to stop discriminating against people living with autism.

In a message issued to mark 2025 World Autism Awareness Day on Wednesday, Mrs Tinubu expressed concern that a lot of people living with autism are still being discriminated about in their places of work and posited that such acts should stop forthwith.

The First Lady in the World Autism Awareness Day message stated, inter alia:

“On this World Autism Awareness Day 2025, I join millions around the world in recognizing and celebrating the incredible potential and skills of individuals living with the Autism Spectrum Disease (ASD). This year’s theme, “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” reminds us that being considerate of people living with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.

“Neurodiversity is a beautiful testament to human uniqueness. We all process information differently. Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face discrimination in accessing quality education, healthcare, employment, and social acceptance. As we strive to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 & 8 that covers access to quality education and economic opportunities for all.

“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel.

“Happy Autism Awareness Day!”