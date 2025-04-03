T200 Foundation Gives Succour to IDPs in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The T200 Foundation has demonstrated the spirit of love and put smiles on many faces by providing both cooked and raw food, including slippers, for the Demare Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa State.

This gesture was part of the foundation’s ‘Feed the Hungry’ programme aimed at ending hunger in all nationalities of Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of T200 Foundation, Emmanuel Osadebe, there is no better time than now to bring succor to the people, explaining that the foundation had carefully selected the states to benefit from their gesture, and Adamawa is one of them.

Osadebe emphasized that the foundation’s mission goes beyond just providing food.

He said: “We do not feed only, but create a connection between us.”

“This approach is designed to foster a sense of community and support among the beneficiaries.”

The District Head of Demare, Ismali Jaura, received the visitors and expressed his gratitude for their kind gesture, saying: “Only God will bless them for this.”

The Head of Camp, Judgule Ahmed, welcomed the visitors and thanked them for their support. He revealed that the camp is currently home to 1,025 IDPs, comprising 67 households.

Ahmed praised the organizers of the event, saying that it is only people who know God would remember the IDPs in their time of need. He thanked the T200 Foundation for it generosity and for giving them hope.

The T200 Foundation’s visit to the Demare IDPs camp was a significant event, bringing joy and relief to the beneficiaries. The foundation’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities is evident in their actions.

The Feed the Hungry programme is an ongoing initiative by the T200 Foundation to address hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria. By providing food and other essential items, the foundation is making a positive impact in the lives of many people.

The success of the program is a testament to the foundation’s dedication to its mission. As they continue to roll out the programme in other states, they are bringing hope and relief to many more communities.