Moses Bliss Reflects on Fulfilled Dreams at 30 as He Unveils ‘The Expression’

Iyke Bede

Recently, gospel music lovers gathered at La Madison Place, Lekki, Lagos, for an evening of music and reflection at the listening party for Moses Bliss’ third studio album, ‘The Expression’—a 14-track project that captures his spiritual growth and deep connection to God.

Considered one of the leading gospel acts in sub-Saharan Africa, Bliss was named one of Spotify’s top five gospel artists in Wrapped 2024 and secured a top-five spot on the Most Streamed Songs list with ‘You Are Great.’

Spotify, the host of the event, curated a serene atmosphere where Bliss’ latest album took centre stage. With an elevated platform, round tables for guests, and a dedicated photo booth, the venue seamlessly transformed into an evening of worship, praise, and celebration. Bliss played each song, delivering mini performances while sharing insights into the creative process behind the album.

Speaking with a reflective tone, Bliss described the deeply personal journey to ‘The Expression.’ “This album was born out of deep love and gratitude for the Lord.”

He went on to recount how turning 30 marked the realisation of dreams he had penned as a teenager after listening to a message titled ‘30 Things to Do Before 30.’

“By skill, by ability, by intelligence, there was no way it was going to be possible,” he admitted. But, as he passionately declared, “Everything I brought before the Lord as my dreams and goals, the Lord exceeded before 30.”

The album features notable acts including Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Pastor Jerry Eze, Sunmisola Agbebi, Manus Akpanke, and That Voice, among others.