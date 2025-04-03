Gov Lawal Explores Mining Opportunities in Zamfara as Security Improves

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has assured of increase in revenue generation following significant improvement in security across the state.

He spoke on Wednesday during a tour of mining sites and factories in Anka and Maru Local Government Areas.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that that the visit was aimed at exploring the vast resources in Zamfara State and create additional revenue-generating opportunities.

According to the statement, “Governor Dauda Lawal has begun a tour of mining sites and factories, starting with a visit to Comet Star Industry, a private mining company located in the Anka Local Government Area.

“The factory is fully equipped with the latest mining technology to ensure efficient operations.

“While at the factory, Governor Lawal toured the site, starting from the discharge bay, where the soil is received, and continuing to the crusher section, conveyor belt and shaking table.

“Governor Lawal also visited various locations within the factory, including the Powerhouse, which provides electricity for the entire company, and the laboratory where products are processed.”

In his remarks, the Governor said that, “I am delighted today because this clearly shows the improvement in security in Zamfara State. I would like to appreciate the troops and all stakeholders who are working tirelessly to bring about peace.

“More importantly, discussions are ongoing between the Federal Government, state government, the private sector, and the communities to understand our assets and identify where we have a comparative advantage. This state is blessed with solid minerals. If we can get it right, I assure you that we will improve revenue and rapidly develop Zamfara.”

In Maru Local Government Area, Governor Lawal pledged government’s full support to artisanal miners, ensuring they operate within legal regulations.

He promised to provide essential tools to the artisanal miners to stop environmental degradation.

“We are collaborating with the Federal Government and taking specific steps to implement necessary measures.

“I will direct the Environment Commissioner to meet with you so that everyone can register. By registering, we will be able to maintain a proper record.

“The state government will provide you with the necessary support, including securing a small-scale mining lease from the Federal Government, but you must form cooperative societies,” the Governor said.