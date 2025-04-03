Ace Artist Tobechi Achionye Thrills Stakeholders at WAAD 25 Celebration

In a historic commemoration of the 2025 World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) on April 2, sensational autistic artist, Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Toby, has delivered an electrifying performance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

World Autism Awareness Day is an international observance dedicated to raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and promoting acceptance, inclusion, and support for individuals with autism.

This day is an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges and strengths of those on the autism spectrum, to celebrate the contributions of individuals with autism, and to advocate for greater understanding and acceptance within society.

This year’s event, held at the Eagles Square, was more significant by the historic unveiling of world’s largest art canvas by an individual, a feat by 15-year-old Nigerian autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke , earning him the Guinness World Record (GWR).

The iconic artwork captioned, “Impossibility is a Myth”, spans extraordinary 12,303 square meters, and more than twice the size of a football field, surpassing the previous world record by nearly 3,000 square meters.

However, Toby headline the event when he captivated the audience with a stirring piano performance of the Nigerian National Anthem, performed alongside Oluchi Akachukwu of ATRED Foundation..

His extraordinary musical talent reinforced his reputation as a passionate advocate for inclusion and autism awareness.

The event brought together autism-supporting organisations, civil society groups, members of the diplomatic community, traditional rulers, top government functionaries and stakeholders in the art, culture and creative sector, as well as the Guiness World Record Organisation.

Stakeholders who graced the occasion included the Labour Party(LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 genera elections, Peter Obi, Sen.Frank Ibezim, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

Other dignitaries included Sen. Uche Ekwunife, former Minister of State, Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Sen. Chris Anyanwu and Sen. Ben Obi, as well as celebrities from the Nigerian entertainment industry, including veteran singer D’banj and spoken word icon Dike Chukwumerije.

Representatives of relevant NGOs also lent their support to the historic event, including Mrs Noni Okocha of ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’, Mrs Chisom Odionye of RAISE Health & Wellness Organisation, Hajia Abdullahi Habiba Adamu of Great Minds Children and Youth Foundation and Dr Chijioke Onwuzurike of Chaol Carrington Organisation, among others.

Students from various schools in Abuja and children from Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps were also in attendance to celebrate achievements of individuals on the autism spectrum.

The event offered opporrtunity to showcase the extraordinary talents of individuals on the autism spectrum, including a breathtaking classical piano performance by Moniyi Adewole.

In her speech, Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, said the ministry is committed to providing a platform for autistic artists to showcase their talents.

“We recognise the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries.

“We will work with relevant stakeholders to create opportunities for autistic children to develop their creative skills and pursue their passions”, the Minister said.

Renowned for his creative visionary, the Imo State born Tobechi Achionye is the founder of ‘Be Kind by Toby: A vision for Change’, an initiative that promotes autism awareness, education, empowerment, and inclusivity, while advocating for creative expression in arts, fashion, and music.

A a second runner-up in Autism’s Got Talent in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (2022), he continues to inspire through his artistic and musical brilliance.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Toby has embraced his neurodiversity as a strength, using his gifts to champion a more inclusive and accepting society.

To further advance autism awareness and inclusion, Mrs Noni Okocha of ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’ has authored two books inspired by Toby’s journey ;‘Understanding Autism: Toby’s Journey’ and ‘Be Kind: A Story of Acceptance & Inclusion’.

The former serves as an educational resource for children, parents, and educators, while the later teaches children kindness, empathy, and the importance of embracing differences.