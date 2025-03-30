Senate Leader Justifies Emergency Rule in Rivers, Says It’s in National Interest

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has justified the ratification of the state of emergency slammed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District argued that his colleagues ratified the proclamation in spite of public outcry against it in national interest, and not on the basis of partisanship, or pandering to the whims and caprices of the presidency.



Speaking while being awarded an honorary Doctoral Degree in Law by the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti yesterday, Bamidele said the nod given to the presidential proclamation was in defence of their oaths of office to always work wholeheartedly for Nigerian interest.



He added that the National Assembly as a pivotal arm of government sworn to an oath to collaborate and work with other arms to bring radical socio-political and economic development to the nation, saying their action was in full alignment with this onerous duty.



He promised Nigerians that the Senate under the leadership of Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, will continually work in collaboration with the executive arm to uplift the nation to an enviable height in all economic spheres.



Bamidele assured that the parliamentarians won’t prioritise personal interest over and above public interests.

“Before I close this remark, let me quickly reflect on the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and its ratification by two chambers of the National Assembly.



“For this laudable decision that prevented further descent into anarchy in Rivers State, the National Assembly has been subjected to all forms of toxic criticism that do not portray us well before the comity of nations. But what exactly do we want as a people?



“A federation that functions for all? Or a federation that relapses into an intractable crisis? We must recognise that emergency rule is an extraordinary measure, and it must be treated as such in the interest of peace and security. As stipulated in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that the National Assembly is required to provide its details.

“As a responsible and responsive parliament that sees peace and stability as a catalyst of growth and development, we were inaugurated into office to promote a nation that works for all and that guarantees the peaceful coexistence of all.

“This desire defines our resolve to ratify the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State with far-reaching provisions. One of such provisions is the constitution of the National Peace Committee to midwife the peace process between the Executive and Legislature in the state.

“We should be commended for this laudable initiative and not be vilified by some political actors, who do not bother about what happens to our national security, but about their parochial interest. Regardless of their unpatriotic moves, we firmly stand for the peace and stability of Nigeria,” Bamidele explained.

Bamidele said the Senate would neither waver nor fret in the face of barrage of criticisms, describing them as part of democratic growth.

“This does not suggest we are afraid of criticisms as the foremost democratic institution. We are not and we will never be because we believe democracy naturally thrives on public criticism. But such criticisms must be constructive and well-structured with the intention of providing alternative, credible and patriotic initiatives,” he added.