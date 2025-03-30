 NIGERIA’S UNSTABLE NORTH-WEST

There is need for government to transit from a military-centric strategy to a comprehensive approach that tackles the underlying causes of instability, argues JOSHUA OCHEJA

The prevalence of security threats in North-West Nigeria could be attributed to the spill over of conflicts from neighbouring countries. According to historical records, one of the earliest religious conflicts in North-West Nigeria was the Maitatsine Riots, which occurred in Kano State in 1980, resulting in significant loss of lives and destruction of properties. The Maitatsine sect, a radical Islamic group founded by Muhammad Marwa, a Cameroonian immigrant, emphasized a return to pure Islamic practices and rejection of Western influences. This highlights the vulnerability of Nigeria’s porous borders, which has perpetuated instability, enabled the proliferation of ungoverned spaces in the North West, and compromised national security with far-reaching consequences.

This region, comprising seven states – Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Zamfara – is particularly vulnerable due to its extensive borders with the Niger Republic, which has become a conduit for instability. Furthermore, Niger Republic’s porous borders and instability have fostered an environment conducive to the spread of extremist ideologies, including those from Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). This underscores the need for a nuanced understanding of these regional dynamics to inform effective security strategies in North-West Nigeria.

Niger Republic’s complex political history is deeply intertwined with its geography, making regional dynamics crucial to its stability. The country’s Hausa ethnic group and widespread use of the Hausa language have created cultural and linguistic ties with North-West Nigeria. This has enabled the spread of ideologies and influences, including extremist ideologies from countries in the Sahel region, including Libya. Yes, Libya is considered part of the Sahel region. The Sahel region spans several countries in West Africa, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and The Gambia.

Although Libya is often associated with North Africa, its southern region is culturally and geographically part of the Sahel. Southern Libya has been a hotspot for extremist ideologies, with cities like Kufra, Sabha, and Murzuq hosting groups like Ansar al-Sharia, Islamic State (IS), and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). These jihadists have exploited the region’s porous borders, lack of governance, and economic instability to recruit, train, and launch attacks into neighbouring countries, including Mali, Niger, and Chad. They thus continue to perpetuate regional instability and insecurity.

The Lakurawa militia, responsible for widespread violence in North-West Nigeria, originated in Niger Republic, with ties to the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP), formerly known as Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). Initially gaining acceptance in Sokoto State as a self-defence group against bandits, their relationship with local communities deteriorated due to ISSP’s strict governance, imposing harsh Islamic law interpretations.

The proliferation of ungoverned swathes of hectarage in Nigeria by criminal elements from neighbouring countries is driven by a complex interplay of factors, including institutional weaknesses, security lapses, and infrastructure deficits. The lack of a clear strategy by the political leadership has further exacerbated the issue, enabling extremist groups to exploit these vulnerabilities. Poor infrastructure, such as inadequate roads, electricity, water, and healthcare, has hindered economic growth, perpetuated poverty, and created an environment conducive to extremist activity. Military intervention alone is insufficient, as it only addresses symptoms rather than the underlying root causes.

Effective border security is crucial in addressing the security challenges in the North-West. However, despite the presence of paramilitary organizations at the borders, a comprehensive border security strategy remains elusive in the region. The lack of reliable data on border points aggravates this challenge, with estimates based on assumptions rather than empirical evidence. This ambiguity hinders efforts to counter threats from groups like Lakurawa and other militias operating in the region.

Border security and ungoverned spaces are intricately linked. The porousness of border security, poverty and ungoverned spaces are linked as stimulants to terrorism with weak border security allowing for the free flow of illicit activities into ungoverned spaces, which in turn provide safe havens for criminal elements, insurgents, and terrorists. It enables smuggling and trafficking, fuelling instability in vacant stretches of the national space. At the same time, the lack of state presence in these areas makes it difficult to establish effective border security measures. This dynamic has contributed to regional instability, as insecurity spills across borders, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to address the trio of border security, poverty and unpoliced spaces, particularly in North-West Nigeria.

Nigeria’s current border security measures are woefully outdated and ill-equipped to address the complexities of evolving security threats. The traditional approach of relying on checkpoints manned by customs, immigration, and police personnel is no longer effective. A potential quick fix is using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones for regular border surveillance. Drones significantly enhance border surveillance, increase operational capacity, and efficiently survey vast, remote areas, making them a vital tool in strengthening border security. Moreover, the military’s focus on clearance operations, although well-intentioned, merely addresses the symptoms rather than the underlying structural issues plaguing Nigeria’s security architecture.

The notion that the military is failing to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity is a distorted assessment. The crux of the issue lies in the pervasive ungoverned spaces across the country, with the North-West as the most affected. Despite military operations such as Operation Hadarin Daji, which covers Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto States, Operation Sahel Sanity, which focuses on Katsina, Sokoto, and parts of Zamfara States, and Operation Whirl Punch, which targets Kaduna State and its environs, a comprehensive approach that addresses governance, development, and infrastructure provision is necessary to achieve lasting peace and security in the North-West.

A paradigm shift in approach is imperative. To effectively address insecurity, the government must transition from a solely military-centric strategy to a comprehensive approach that tackles the underlying causes of instability. This multifaceted strategy should prioritize purposeful leadership, technological innovation, and infrastructure development to address unoccupied spaces, institution-building, and improved access to essential services like healthcare, education, and water, thereby fostering a more stable and secure environment.

This holistic approach should involve the federal, state, and local governments working together to focus on improving state presence in border communities in the North-West. Specifically, state governments should prioritize strengthening institutions, promoting economic development, and improving access to basic services. Local government areas should focus on grassroots development, community engagement, and social cohesion initiatives. In particular, governors of states in the North-West must rise to the occasion by demonstrating leadership and commitment to securing their territories and protecting their citizens. By working together, the different tiers of government can create an environment that enables the military to succeed in its security operations and ultimately ensures the protection of our territorial integrity.

Ocheja, a scholar, specializes in the intricate military histories of Nigeria and Africa