​NIGERIA AND ABOVE THE LAW SYNDROME 

This is one frightening road we’ve travelled many times in Nigeria. Each experience is a jolt, a shot of tears, grief, shattering of self esteem and hurt feelings. Sadly, the ghost refuses to go away, returning like the mythical ogbanje to haunt our peace. It’s about those who would not obey the laws. They are a special breed, a species of super humans created to lord it over ordinary human beings. They see themselves as ordained into privilege, into a special social order with infinite rights and no responsibility. For these citizens above the law, position is power; power is might and might is right. In their outlandish world, the only condition for peace to reign is their perpetual right to preferential treatment. It does not matter if the rule in question is one that borders on everyone’s safety, such as obeying traffic lights. No, the system must shift, the land must stand still for these super breed of Nigerians to pass. Citizens at their lawful tasks must bow or be bruised for not indulging these delusions.

In just a space of three weeks, we have had the misfortune of encountering three demonstrations of this rascality. On 6th March, 2025, a contingent of airforce soldiers invaded the premises of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company to terrorise the staff. The Punch, whose correspondent, Dare Olawin alongside a TVC photographer and another reporter were caught up in the brutalisation, presents some insights into the anarchy. “The airforce operatives led by a woman and some men in mufti seized the office of Ikeja Electric for over one and a half hours, beating the workers and other people sighted on the premises. The roads leading to the office were blocked, giving the military men a field day to molest those within the premises of Ikeja Electric.” And what was the grievous crime of these electricity workers? Spokesman of IKEDC, Kingsley Okotie, said the company disconnected the airforce base after it’s energy indebtedness hit N4b. “It’s on record that in the last 10 years, their bill has accumulated to over N4b. I repeat, N4b. And arrangements for payment in terms of even servicing their electricity bill have been abortive.” Two weeks after, Airforce authorities have not disputed this account. On the contrary, Air Officer, Logistics Command, AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun reportedly promised that the incident will be investigated and those responsible made accountable.

But even before AVM Ademuwagun’s declaration that “what happened was quite unfortunate and certainly will not happen again,” (ThisDay, March 7, 2025), would become stale news, thunderstorm broke again. Soldiers from 15th Field Engineers Regiment were reported to have descended on staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Badagry Injection Substation. Sunday Oduntan of the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors told Vanguard (March 16, 2025) that the ‘soldiers took the Distribution System Operator and a Proton Security Officer to their barracks where they were beaten before being released at around 4am.’ And what was the crime of these Nigerians? “Their claim was poor electricity supply to their barracks in the last one week, despite the fact that their Commanding Officer, Lt Col S. Lawan, was duly informed of the ongoing Transmission Company of Nigeria upgrade in Agbara.”

The third scenario is taken from a story in an online media, The Whistler, of March 10, 2025. It centres on the stance of a hospitality business at Aba, De Latinos, that consistent with company policy, prospective customers are disallowed from entering the facility with prepared consumables. The proprietor, Mr Emmanuel Okenini presented this account. “It all started when a police officer in mufti attempted to enter De Latinos premises with suya meat. The company, which has a strict policy against bringing in outside food and drinks, denied him entry. Frustrated by the refusal, the officer allegedly called for reinforcement. Soon after, a group of armed police officers stormed the premises. In the chaos that followed, one of the bouncers was severely beaten and forcibly taken away in a police vehicle, bleeding heavily.” It was not over yet. Okenini said there was another attempt to bully the staff on the same issue later the same day. “Around 10pm another police officer, a female police officer, arrived at the premises with her family, also carrying suya meat. When she was denied entry, another wave of police officers arrived, this time in three to four pick up trucks, surrounding the entire De Latinos premises.” The story ended with the line that the Divisional Police Officer promised an investigation on receiving report of the incidents.

As earlier hinted, what immediately strikes on hearing of these kind of assaults is the sense of deja vu. It all seems so familiar. We have walked this jungle path before, so why are we led here, again? It has happened so many times before that the narrative hardly surprises or riles anymore. Some would ask, is that news? Is that still news? The regularity of their occurrence, the impunity associated with past displays of power drunkenness, makes it difficult not to be cynical about the Nigerian system.

IfeanyiChukwu Afuba, afubaifeanyichukwu@gmail.com