  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

FA Cup: Forest to Take on Man City, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 

Sport | 2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

City, who last won the trophy in 2023, booked their spot in the last four after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth.

Aston Villa, who dispatched the only remaining Championship side Preston 3-0, have been drawn against Crystal Palace – who beat Fulham convincingly in the quarter-finals.

Forest reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991 by overcoming Brightonin a penalty shootout.

Aside from 2023 winners Manchester City, Nottingham Forest are the most recent FA Cup victors (1959) left, while Palace are bidding to win their maiden FA Cup.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday, 26 April.

