Troops Crack down on Crude Oil Thieves, Foil Attack in Anambra, Abia, Imo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday stated that troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained their operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta, recording significant successes in their efforts to curb illicit activities in the region.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, revealed that troops recovered a substantial quantity of stolen crude oil, illegally refined AGO, and PMS, totalling 392,174 litres, 138,757 litres, and 830 litres, respectively.

He stated that the troops also discovered and destroyed 29 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 48 boats, 21 storage tanks, 18 drums, and 16 illegal refining sites.

Additionally, they recovered various items, including pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and four vehicles.

The operation, according to General Kangye, resulted in the arrest of 11 oil thieves and other criminals, with assorted arms and ammunition, as well as dynamites, also being recovered.

In related developments, troops conducted successful offensive operations, arresting six criminals, including a suspected kidnapping kingpin, and recovering a locally made pistol and live cartridges.

The Director also stressed that troops rescued two kidnapped hostages and recovered a vehicle during counter-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations in Ndokwa West LGA of Delta State.

These successes, he said, demonstrate the effectiveness of Operation Delta Safe in combating crude oil theft and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Udo Ka foiled planned kidnapping and terrorism attacks in Anambra, Imo, and Abia states, arresting several suspects and rescuing kidnapped victims.

According to Kangye, “On 20 and 21 March 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Igbariam Local Government Area of Anambra State and Owerri Municipal Local Government Area of Imo State, resulting in the arrest of three suspected terrorists/kidnappers and the rescue of four attempted kidnapped victims.”

He stated that troops also recovered arms and ammunition, including several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and live cartridges, as well as a vehicle and tricycle.

He said that troops arrested many extremists in Imo and Enugu states, recovering one pump-action gun, live cartridges, and some quantities of illicit drugs.

Additionally, troops rescued a kidnapped victim in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, arresting the suspects and recovering a locally made pistol and a tricycle.

Also, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded significant successes against ISWAP/JAS terrorists in the North-east region.

Kangye said that between 21 and 26 March 2025, scores of terrorists, including adult males, females, and children, surrendered to troops following intense military operations.

He revealed that troops also conducted offensive operations in various locations, including Konduga, Gwoza, and Bama, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists, the apprehension of others, and the rescue of kidnapped hostages.