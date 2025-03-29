  • Saturday, 29th March, 2025

Ogun Court Jails Mother, Daughter for Stealing Stockfish, Dry Meat

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo yesterday jailed a woman, Falilatu Amidu and her daughter, Ayisatu Amidu, for six months for stealing dry ponmo (cow skin), stock fish and dried meat valued at N1million.


The court, however, gave an option of N5,000 fine with a condition that Falilatu and her daughter must make a refund of N100,000 each to the complainant as restitution before accessing the N5,000 fine.
The convicts, who are residents of the Ago-Oko area in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, were convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.


The Magistrate, Mrs. O.O Odumosu, held that all evidence presented by the prosecution were proven beyond reasonable doubt.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Fawunmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in August 2024 at Lafenwa market.


Fawunmi explained that Falitatu conspired with her daughter, Ayisatu, to steal a big sack containing stock fish, dry ponmo and dry cow meat valued at N1 million, belonging to one Mrs Kafayat Alao.
He disclosed that Falilatu used to help the complainant carry a load from her store in Lafenwa to where the latter sells her items.


“The complainant asked her to help her pick goods from the store, she waited for over an hour and she did not see the defendant, which made her go to the store to check on her.
“On getting to the store, she did not find Falilatu, and she noticed a big bag containing dried meat, ponmo, and stock fish was missing, and the defendant was nowhere to be found,” he said.

