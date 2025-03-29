NDDC Creating Equal Opportunities through NDSF, Says Iyaye

Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) as an intervention project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was designed to include all youths in the region irrespective of gender and physical abilities.

Alabo Boma Iyaye, the Executive Director Finance and Administration explained yesterday that the intent behind the design while appearing on the ARISE News television Morning Show and said it speaks to global practises of inclusivity in sports and other aspects of life.

Explaining the rationale for including Para-Athletics and Para-lifting in the 17 games festival event, Iyaye said, “there are youths in the region with physical disabilities and they must enjoy the benefits of the NDDC intervention”.

“At the international level, we have the Paralympic Games organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cater for persons with physical disabilities and the Niger Delta Sports Festival cannot deviate from the international best practices” remarked Iyaye who also serves as the Chairman of the NDSF Main Organising Committee (MOC).

He also spoke of the reason behind the NDDC decision to extend its intervention program to Sports, noting that “sports is a powerful too for national unity.

We want to provide a platform for youths in the nine mandate states of NDDC to bond, to know each other and find expression for their talents”.

“There is a need to regenerate the line of supply of athletes to represent Nigeria as a country in international sports competitions and the festival will afford us the opportunity to discover new talents that will be nurtured to replace the likes of Blessing Okagbare, Enefiok Udo-Obong, Blessing Oborodudu, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke, Seun Ogunkoya and many others”.

The Niger Delta Sports Festival which started with trials in the local government and federal constituencies will be held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from April 1 to April 8. 2025.

About 3000 athletes will compete in 17 sports.