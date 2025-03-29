Kidney Disease: 35 Nigerians to Receive Free Dialysis as Uka Eje Unveils Initiative

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Entrepreneur Uka Eje has launched the Olivehill Development Initiative (ODI) in Lagos to provide free dialysis to 35 Nigerians suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) while addressing critical gaps in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment across underserved communities.

The initiative focuses on marginalised populations through its flagship Project 35, a three-month programme offering life-saving treatment to CKD patients who face overwhelming financial burdens. Each dialysis session costs an average of ₦50,000, with patients requiring three sessions per week.

“At Olivehill Development Initiative, we believe that access to education, quality healthcare, and economic stability should not be a privilege but a fundamental right,” Eje stated, emphasising the foundation’s mission.

Project 35, Eje noted directly addresses the healthcare crisis affecting thousands of Nigerians with limited treatment options. “It provides immediate relief while laying the groundwork for broader change through strategic partnerships and community-driven solutions.”

The event brought together key stakeholders from the finance, healthcare, and development sectors.

Uka Eje outlined the foundation’s goals, while his wife, Mrs Maryam Dan Habu, spoke about the challenges Nigerians face.

“Whether in healthcare, education, or economic empowerment, so many Nigerians encounter barriers that limit their potential,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer of Kora Pay, Mr Dickson Nsofor, also addressed the gathering, signaling potential for wider collaboration.

He remarked, “What Olivehill Development Initiative has started today is a movement towards sustainable impact. We are inspired by this mission and committed to supporting this initiative.”

Beyond healthcare, the foundation aims to break barriers in education and economic empowerment for underserved regions.

Stakeholders commended Eje’s visionary leadership, highlighting his role as Co-Founder and CEO of Thrive Agric and his pivot to broader social impact through ODI.

Project 35 serves as a tangible starting point for ODI’s ambitious agenda. CKD affects thousands nationwide, and the high cost of dialysis has left many unable to afford consistent care, making this intervention a crucial step forward.

Further details on ODI’s rollout and additional projects will be announced as the foundation continues to establish its presence.