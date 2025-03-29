IPCR Decries Killing of Alleged Kidnappers In Edo, Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has condemned the recent killing of persons suspected to be kidnappers in Uromi, Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, is reported to have resulted in the loss of lives and has sparked widespread outrage and concern.

The Director General, IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, in a statement on Saturday, expressed deep sadness and shock over the senseless killing of the alleged kidnappers, who claimed to be hunters.

He described the act as “heinous” and “unacceptable,” emphasizing that it is a clear violation of human rights and the fundamental principles of human dignity, calling on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Institute emphasized that the government has a responsibility to protect the lives and properties of its citizens, adding that it is essential to ensure that justice is served in this case.

The IPCR also called for concrete steps to address the underlying issues that may have led to the killing.

The Institute emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of violence and promotes sustainable peace and development.

The IPCR also extended its condolences to the families of the victims, even as it acknowledges the trauma and pain caused by the incident and emphasized its commitment to supporting efforts to promote healing and reconciliation.

The IPCR called on all stakeholders, including community leaders, civil society organizations, and the media, to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

It emphasized the need for a collective effort to build a culture of peace and to address the complex challenges facing the country.

The killing of the persons is a tragic reminder of the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria.

The incident highlights the need for a sustained effort to address the root causes of violence and promote sustainable peace and development.

The IPCR helmsman said the condemnation of the killing is consistent with its mandate to promote peace and conflict resolution in Nigeria.

The Institute has a long history of working to promote peace and stability in the country, and it remains committed to supporting efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Ochogwu said the IPCR’s condemnation of the killing is a strong statement of its commitment to promoting peace and human rights in Nigeria.

Its call for a thorough investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice is a necessary step towards ensuring that justice is served and the rights of the victims are respected.