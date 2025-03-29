EFCC: Achimugu’s Investigation Has Nothing to Do with Atiku, Sanwo-Olu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday reacted to media reports linking its investigations of Ms. Aisha Achimugu with alleged political undercurrents involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



In a statement yesterday, the Commission stated: “We wish to state unequivocally that the investigations of Achimugu have no correlation of any kind with the two political actors. She is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared Wanted by the Commission.



“The EFCC commenced investigation of Achimugu in 2022 and though she approached the court to obtain an injunction restraining the Commission from arresting, investigating, inviting or detaining her for any alleged criminal act, the injunction was challenged and vacated on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.”

It explained that the court had ruled that “…no court has the power to stop the investigative powers of the Police or EFCC or any agency established under our laws to investigate crimes when there is reasonable suspicion of commission of a crime or ample evidence of commission of an offence by a suspect.”



According to the EFCC, “the court further upheld the interim order of forfeiture of assets of Achimugu suspected to be proceeds of crime, dismissing her suit against it as lacking merit. The foregoing establishes that the EFCC’s case against her has no immediate or remote nexus with any politician or any veiled or open reference to any political engagement or transaction. “

Earlier yesterday, the EFCC had declared the businesswoman and socialite, Achimugu, wanted over allegations bordering on money laundering.



Spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a circular posted on the X handle (formerly tweeter) of the commission.

The circular read: “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.



“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644, its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

The agency had in a letter, summoned Achimugu to appear at its Port Harcourt office on March 5 over alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam.



The letter, dated March 4 and signed by the EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Adebayo Adeniyi, was sent to Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

However, rather than honouring the invite, Achimugu was alleged to have travelled out of Nigeria on Thursday, March 6, an action which led the agency to obtain an arrest warrant and declared her wanted.