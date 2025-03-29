Akpoti-Uduaghan, Husband Threaten Legal Action against Nwaebonyi

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, is facing potential legal action over alleged defamatory remarks made against Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.



The legal representatives of both individuals have issued a formal demand for a public apology, failing which a lawsuit would be instituted against the Ebonyi Senator.



In a letter dated March 27, 2025, with reference WIC/W/AB/W3/25, the solicitors representing Chief Uduaghan, a high chief in Warri Kingdom, and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, accused Nwaebonyi of making damaging statements during a television interview.

According to the solicitors, the remarks were aired on News Central TV and its affiliate platforms, including DSTV, GOTV, Startimes, and AVO.



During the interview, Nwaebonyi allegedly made derogatory remarks suggesting that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has a pattern of making false accusations of sexual harassment and implied that her marriage to Chief Uduaghan was based on coercion rather than mutual affection.



The statements, which quickly spread across social media, have been described as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of both individuals.

The law firm outlined the serious implications of the senator’s remarks, stating that they falsely portrayed Chief Uduaghan as a victim of blackmail and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan as someone of questionable moral character.



According to the solicitors, the statements have caused significant reputational damage, leading to distrust and embarrassment among their political, social, and business associates.



The demand notice called for a written public apology from Nwaebonyi within 14 days, to be aired on News Central TV and widely disseminated across social media platforms.

Failure to comply, the letter warned, would result in legal proceedings against the senator to seek redress