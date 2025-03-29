Abia Pushes Ahead with Housing Estates to Crash High Cost of Rents

.Commences revocation of title documents of defaulters

The Abia State government has expressed its commitment to the development of housing estates across the state in order to satisfy the needs of citizens for good shelter.



Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumereije, made this known at a press conference in Umuahia, saying that the government was working in partnership with private property developers to build the estates.



He acknowledged the astronomical cost of house rent, especially in Umuahia, the capital city, saying that it is a product of demand and supply as the demand for houses continues to outstrip supply.



Chukwumereije said that the government should not be expected to intervene in pushing down the high cost of house rent given that such action would not yield any fruitful result in a market-driven economy, prevailing in Nigeria.



According to him, what the Alex Otti administration has decided to do was to tackle the problem from the supply side of the market forces by building more housing estates of various categories, including low cost estates.



He said that the conducive business environment created by the present government has led to high perception of this government thereby causing influx of people and relocation of businesses to Abia.



Chukwumereije pointed out that the value of property is rising in Abia while people who are coming into Abia either to live or make investments are putting pressure on lands and housing.



Meanwhile, the Lands and Housing Commissioner has announced that the commencement of enforcement of title recertification and rent demand notice.



He said that property owners in the state have been given enough time since May 2024 when the title recertification exercise began, including grace periods given at the expiration of deadlines.



“Following the extensive timeline given, since May 2024, for the submission of your title documents for recertification, you are expected to comply with this notice within 14 or face full legal action,” he warned defaulters.



The commissioner said that the enforcement notice was applicable to all existing housing estates in Abia, including IBB Phase I, Agbama, Ehimiri, Isieke, World Bank (Umuahia and Aba), among others.