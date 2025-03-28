Tinubu Seeks Divine Intervention For Nigeria At 73rd Birthday Prayer 

* Promises Nigerians more hardwork for peace and stability of country

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday sought divine intervention to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges, including ensuring national stability, fostering peace and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.

He promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation.

Speaking with newsmen at the National Mosque in Abuja after observing two Rakat Jumaat prayers to commemorate his 73rd birthday, the president said: “I prayed for our country to stabilise, be in peace and safeguard all the citizens.”

Asked how he feels as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday on Saturday, President Tinubu expressed his joy and gratitude to the Almighty Allah for safeguarding him throughout his life and for answering his prayers.

His words: “I feel good, I feel happy and we give thanks to Almighty Allah that has protected us so far and continue to answer our prayers, accept our Ibadah that is key and very important to all of us.”

The president added that he found renewed inspiration to recommit himself to serving and upholding his dedication to the Nigerian nation.

According to him, “Well, the word for all of these is hard work, you work harder, you pray harder. That is the inspiration that I got from all of these we thank God Almighty that at this stage we are in it.”

President Tinubu had earlier joined other muslims at the National Mosque for a special prayer session for the nation to mark his birthday.

Welcoming the president into the congregation, Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Muhammad Kabir Adam, thanked the president and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.

Adam urged Muslims to continue their prayers for the president, the nation, and goodwill towards the poor after Ramadan.

“Mr. President, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” he added.

On his part, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Abdulkadir Salman Solagberu,

thanked President Tinubu for the several donations and assistance given to Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting period.

According to him, Muslims across the country have been praying for the president to succeed in tackling all the challenges facing the country, while they also uphold him in prayers of long life and good health.

The Imam quoted from the hadith of Prophet Mohammed, saying the prophet encourages Muslims to share with the less privileged most importantly during Ramadan thereby accruing rewards that transcends beyond the present world to the hereafter.

He urged the Muslim faithful to continue with the essential prayers of Tarawih and Ta’ajud, while also helping the less privileged and supporting the needy beyond the Ramadan fasting period.

His words: “Let me thank the president for several donations of gifts and offerings for Muslim ummah across the country, several of these gifts have been distributed to Nigerians during this fasting period across the country through the office of the First Lady, we thank you.

“Prophet Mohammed said in his sunnah that whosoever gives anything to a fasting Muslim has his or her reward and it will transcend beyond to the hereafter.

“Muslims in the country have been praying for the country and they have been praying that may Almighty Allah give you long life good health, strength and you will continue to control all the challenges and to find solution to challenges facing millions of Nigerians across the country.

“Let us continue in all Ibadah the Tarawih and Ta’ajud, helping the less privilege and coming to the aid of the needy and coming to the aid of those who do not have.

“Mr President Allah is with you and you will succeed,” Imam Sholagberu further said.

Observing the two Jumat rakat prayer alongside other Muslim faithful, the president used the occasion to commemorate his 73rd birthday, dedicating himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress and prosperity.

The Jumat was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu;

ministers, service chiefs, and some members of the president’s family.