  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

Police Arrest 3 Suspects for Alleged Attack on Filling Station, Assaults in Edo

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said three suspects terrorising the peaceful community of Ewato in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state have been arrested and detained at the Ewohimi Police Division in the locality.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Moses Iyamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects carried out an attack on a gas station, damaging a machine was estimated to about N3.6 million, adding that the suspects are currently in police detentions.

“The suspects damaged pump machines at the filling station estimated to the tune of N3.6 million because a sales girl declined his advances,” Iyamu stated.

He, however, stated that the matter would be treated with the attention it deserves and ensure that they are prosecuted according to the law.

Meanwhile, elders and members of Ewato community in Esan South East Local Area of the state have alleged that the arrested suspects were part of criminal element terrorising the community.

The action of the community came following the attack and destruction on an oil and gas station owned by the Iyase of Ewato, Chief Kenneth Ezojie.

Ezojie had last Tuesday raised the alarm over a violent attack on his filling station by a suspected cultist known as ‘Biggy’.

Trouble reportedly began when Biggy made sexual advances towards a female attendant at the station, identified as Angela. He allegedly offered her N5,000 to spend the night with him. Angela rejected the offer, insisting she was not a prostitute.

Angered by the rejection, Biggy physically assaulted Angela, leaving her injured. He later returned to the station and destroyed the fuel pump meters.

The suspect was eventually arrested and detained at the Ewohimi Police Station for further investigation and prosecution.

Chief Ezojie, who spoke to journalists, said he was called and informed that Biggy had attacked his filling station.

“Three months ago, hoodlums destroyed my station. Yesterday, around 8:30 p.m., Biggy came and asked my salesgirl to sleep with him for N5,000, and she refused.

“Because she rejected him, Biggy beat her up. This morning, my manager rushed to tell me that Biggy returned to damage the fuel meters,” he added.

Ezojie appealed to security agencies to protect his business and ensure the suspect is prosecuted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.