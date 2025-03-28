Police Arrest 3 Suspects for Alleged Attack on Filling Station, Assaults in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said three suspects terrorising the peaceful community of Ewato in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state have been arrested and detained at the Ewohimi Police Division in the locality.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Moses Iyamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects carried out an attack on a gas station, damaging a machine was estimated to about N3.6 million, adding that the suspects are currently in police detentions.

“The suspects damaged pump machines at the filling station estimated to the tune of N3.6 million because a sales girl declined his advances,” Iyamu stated.

He, however, stated that the matter would be treated with the attention it deserves and ensure that they are prosecuted according to the law.

Meanwhile, elders and members of Ewato community in Esan South East Local Area of the state have alleged that the arrested suspects were part of criminal element terrorising the community.

The action of the community came following the attack and destruction on an oil and gas station owned by the Iyase of Ewato, Chief Kenneth Ezojie.

Ezojie had last Tuesday raised the alarm over a violent attack on his filling station by a suspected cultist known as ‘Biggy’.

Trouble reportedly began when Biggy made sexual advances towards a female attendant at the station, identified as Angela. He allegedly offered her N5,000 to spend the night with him. Angela rejected the offer, insisting she was not a prostitute.

Angered by the rejection, Biggy physically assaulted Angela, leaving her injured. He later returned to the station and destroyed the fuel pump meters.

The suspect was eventually arrested and detained at the Ewohimi Police Station for further investigation and prosecution.

Chief Ezojie, who spoke to journalists, said he was called and informed that Biggy had attacked his filling station.

“Three months ago, hoodlums destroyed my station. Yesterday, around 8:30 p.m., Biggy came and asked my salesgirl to sleep with him for N5,000, and she refused.

“Because she rejected him, Biggy beat her up. This morning, my manager rushed to tell me that Biggy returned to damage the fuel meters,” he added.

Ezojie appealed to security agencies to protect his business and ensure the suspect is prosecuted.