Pecan Trust, She Leads Africa Empower 200 Women Entrepreneurs

Pecan Trust Microfinance Bank continues to stand at the forefront of women’s empowerment by sponsoring the She Leads Africa Business Boost Lab, an initiative designed to equip women entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to build successful businesses.

The event held at the LCCI Conference Centre in Lagos on Thursday, March 20, brought together over 200 ambitious women from diverse entrepreneurial fields from textile making to agricultural business and more.  

The Business Boost Lab 2025 featured four key sessions which were facilitated by renowned industry experts in branding, business development, operations management, finance and more. 

Pecan Trust’s involvement ensured that participants not only gained insights into effective financial management but also accessed one-on-one guidance to strengthen and preserve capital in their businesses through savings, health insurance and financial literacy.

The bank’s head of credit operations, Adekunle Karounwi, stated that the bank’s empowerment drive extends beyond providing access to capital for business, but to also empower business owners to make the most of the financial resources available to them.

“We see financial empowerment as a key driver of women’s liberation,” Karounwi said.

“Our sponsorship of the Business Boost Lab is a reflection of our commitment to equipping women with the knowledge and tools to thrive in business and, by extension, uplift their communities.”

She Leads Africa’s Growth Lead, Felicity Ovioisa, also shared their perspective on the impact of the initiative:

“The Business Boost Lab was a resounding success, bringing together ambitious entrepreneurs and industry experts for an immersive learning and networking experience. Through hands-on training and strategic networking sessions, participants gained practical insights to elevate their businesses. The energy in the room was palpable as ideas were exchanged, partnerships were formed, and real solutions were crafted to drive entrepreneurial growth. This event reinforced our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and connections they need to thrive. We are excited about the impact and look forward to even greater programs and impact ahead.” 

Through partnerships like this, Pecan Trust reaffirms its role as a financial institution that goes beyond banking by championing initiatives that create opportunities for women and men to succeed in business and beyond.

