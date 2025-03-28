Overland Airways Begins Flight to Bola Tinubu Airport

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s longest serving private domestic airline, in partnership with Niger State government, has announced the commencement of flight services to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, the capital city of Niger State from Lagos and Abuja, effective April 23, 2025.

According to a statement from the airline, Overland Airways will operate three weekly flights on the Minna-Lagos-Minna route and three weekly flights on the Minna-Abuja-Minna route. These flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using Overland Airways’ brand-new Embraer 175 aircraft. Flights will depart Lagos to Minna at 8am and Minna to Lagos at 3pm. Flights from Minna to Abuja will depart at 9:30am while Abuja to Minna will depart at 2pm.

Chief Executive Officer and Accountable Executive of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, said: “We are excited to commence flight services to Minna from Abuja the Federal Capital and Lagos the Commercial hub of Nigeria. The flight services will facilitate trade, tourism and economic activities in Niger State and its environs and support the government of Niger State in its quest to attract more direct investments and improve the livelihood of citizens of the state. We thank particularly the Executive Governor of the Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, for his passionate commitment to the growth and development of the state and for making the dream of a connected Niger State come true.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the New Niger Aviation, Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi, said: “This partnership with Overland Airways will ensure regular and robust flight services from Abuja and Lagos to Minna, Niger State. We are thrilled to partner with Overland Airways, which has a reputation for excellent customer service and reliability, and look forward to working together to reposition the aviation sector and economy of Niger State.”