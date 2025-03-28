New Horizons Offers Lifetime Employment for Visually Impaired Corps Member

The Managing Director of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, has offered lifetime employment to a visually impaired corps member, Olayinka Akinbiyi as part of New Horizons’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards transforming Nigeria into a more inclusive society where physically challenged individuals are given equal opportunities.

Olayinka lost her sight completely at the age of two to measles and also lost her mother at birth. Despite these challenges, she remained determined and worked hard to complete her education, earning a B.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Benin in 2024. She met Akano during his courtesy visit to the new NYSC state coordinator and was deeply moved by her resilience and as part of his commitment to empowering individuals through technology, he decided to support Olayinka by providing her with ICT skills.

New Horizons, an ICT institute awards over 20,000 ICT scholarships to students annually, some of which cover 100 per cent of tuition and this initiative has been ongoing for the past 15 years.

In the same vein, the Tim Akano Foundation, which was recently launched, has embarked on several projects. One of the projects was the renovation of Baptist Day School, Oluponna, which was the primary school Akano attended. The foundation provided the school with a borehole, secured fence and writing materials and each of the 300 students also received a pair of uniforms.