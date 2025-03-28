  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

New Edifice ‘ll Boost Police Operations in Adamawa, Says IG

Nigeria | 6 minutes ago

Daji Sani in Yola

The Inspector General of Police (IG)  Kayode Egbetokun has said that the  state-of-the-art facility is expected to bolster the police’s capacity to maintain law and order, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens in Adamawa State.

The IG made this statement while inaugurating a new police headquarters in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said the edifice would mark a significant milestone in enhancing the Nigeria Police Force’s effectiveness and efficiency. Egbetokun said the edifice is a pride to  the police. 

The IG emphasised the importance of providing quality service to the public and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property

He said this development is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts to strengthen its infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The inauguration  ceremony was attended by top police officials, including the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Dankombe Morris. 

The CP said as the police continue to work towards building a more secure and just society, this new headquarters is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.