New Edifice ‘ll Boost Police Operations in Adamawa, Says IG

Daji Sani in Yola

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Kayode Egbetokun has said that the state-of-the-art facility is expected to bolster the police’s capacity to maintain law and order, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens in Adamawa State.

The IG made this statement while inaugurating a new police headquarters in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said the edifice would mark a significant milestone in enhancing the Nigeria Police Force’s effectiveness and efficiency. Egbetokun said the edifice is a pride to the police.

The IG emphasised the importance of providing quality service to the public and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property

He said this development is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts to strengthen its infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by top police officials, including the State Commissioner of Police (CP) Dankombe Morris.

The CP said as the police continue to work towards building a more secure and just society, this new headquarters is a testament to their dedication and hard work.