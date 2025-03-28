  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

In Birthday Message, First Lady Calls Tinubu ‘My Knight in Shining Armor’

*Celebrates president’s courage, strength, resilience

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has sent a personal 73rd birthday message to her husband, President Bola Tinubu.
In the short message issued on Friday, Mrs Tinubu called her hubby ‘My Knight In Shining Armor.”
She also celebrated the President’s courage, strength and resilience which, according to her, have contributed to their success today.
The First Lady in the birthday message stated:
“I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life, over the years.
“I celebrate your courage, strength and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today.
“May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace and prosperity.
“Happy Birthday Mr. President…My Knight in Shining Armor”.

