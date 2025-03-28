Gov Eno Lauds NDDC, Dangles Cash Rewards to Akwa Ibom Athletes 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for initiating the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), noting that it wil help boost and promote sports tourism in the region while also discovering talents for national and international competitions.

“This is a huge opportunity provided by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and I want to encourage everyone of you to take this seriously. From here, talents could be discovered for national and international competitions,” the governor said during a visit to the state’s athletes camp at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) in Ikot Ada Idem in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

The NDSF host state is also aiming to top the medals table as the state Governor during the visit promised cash reward for podium finishers.

He made the promise when he addressed some athletes from the state during an unscheduled visit to the DASAC camp.

Eno said his administration remains committed to sports development and urged the athletes to reciprocate the gesture by making the state proud at the games, assuring that the government will reward all the medalists.

“We cannot host this event and don’t win medals, so for every Gold, Silver or Bronze medal, there will be reward. I will receive you immediately after the games and I will reward the winners.

Over 300 athletes will represent Akwa Ibom in 17 sports at the Niger Delta Games starting from April 1 to 9 across different centres in the state.