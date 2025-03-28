Coca-Cola Foundation Improves  Access to Safe Water in Borno

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Coca-Cola Foundation has announced that it has improved access to safe water for over 16,000 people in Borno State.

In a statement to mark the World Water Day, the foundation said that it had been advancing solutions that were helping to provide safe drinking water to those living in vulnerable communities and water-stressed regions, through its “Strengthening Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Service Delivery (S-WASH) initiative.

The World Water Day raises awareness of the approximately 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water, according to the United Nations.

It said that the S-WASH initiative had impacted communities, healthcare facilities and public schools in Borno State, which is a water-stressed area in Nigeria that is experiencing a severe water crisis.

The foundation said that through the S-WASH initiative, which is implemented locally by the Global Environment and Technology Foundation (GETF) and WaterAid.

“More than 16,000 people have better water, sanitation and hygiene services; women are trained as volunteer hygiene promoters; and youth are trained as maintenance artisans.”

The President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Mr. Carlos Pagoaga, said: “This water project is an example of our efforts to scale and accelerate access to safe drinking water and improve water security across Nigeria. We are grateful to work with local partners and communities to amplify our impact.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Zainab Bulama, who is a healthcare officer at Gamboru Primary Healthcare Centre in Borno State, Nigeria, said: “Before S-WASH, we lacked clean water. Now, with the rehabilitated borehole and handwashing stations, we can teach hygiene practices and ensure quality care.”