BEDC Commends Edo Govt’s Bold Move Towards Energy Independence, Consumer Protection

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

BEDC Electricity Plc, the major electricity retail and distribution company in Edo and other states like Delta, has expressed confidence in the new Edo State Electricity Law, describing it as a landmark policy that fosters collaboration, healthy competition, and consumer protection while creating conducive business environment for all stakeholders in the state’s electricity sector.

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BEDC Electricity Plc, Engr Jonathan Lawani, applauded the Edo State Government under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo for demonstrating visionary leadership in the power sector by repealing the Edo State Electricity Law of 2022 and replacing it with a law, which provides more structured framework for intra-state electricity generation, transmission, distribution and regulation, which is in tandem with the Electricity Act 2023.

Lawani said in a statement by Mrs. Evelyn Gbiwen Head, Branding and Corporate Communications, BEDC Electricity Plc, and made available to THISDAY in Asaba that the new electricity law in Edo State possessed the elements that were needed to midwife a desirable improvement in power generation, distribution and expansion for wider consumer service.

“This law does not place one actor above the other; instead, it clearly defines the responsibilities of present and future stakeholders in Edo’s electricity sector.

“It also prioritizes consumer protection and service accountability, setting clear standards for electricity billing, metering, and dispute resolution while imposing strict penalties for vandalism, energy theft and service violations.

“This is how a state should create an enabling environment that ensures the survival of businesses while guaranteeing that consumers receive quality services,” Lawani said.

BEDC Electricity Plc remains committed to working closely with the Edo State Government and all relevant actors to deliver enhanced electricity services, he assured, adding, “the Company will immediately take a cue from the provisions of the Edo State Electricity law to ensure optimal service delivery to customers”.

He said that the company would leverage o the new law to mete out “adequate penalties for vandalism, energy thef, and service violations as BEDC will no longer tolerate such acts and, by extension, assaults on BEDC staff”.

The Ag. MD/CEO Harp on the need for all customers to “use available channels of communication in channeling any complaint to BEDC”, assuring of prompt and professional treatment of such report.

“BEDC Electricity Plc reaffirms its dedication to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable power supply to its customers. The company remains committed to upholding the principles of fairness, accountability, and efficiency as outlined in the new Edo State Electricity Law, ensuring a brighter and more electrified future for the people of Edo State”, the statement said.