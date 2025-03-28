  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

Abiodun Mourns Bisola Kola-Daisi, Sends Condolences to Former Gov Ajimobi’s Wife

Nigeria | 54 minutes ago

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi, daughter of Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Governor Abiodun described Bisola’s passing as a painful and irreplaceable loss, not just to her family but to all who knew her.

He particularly acknowledged the deep and long-standing bond between the Ajimobi and Abiodun families, making this loss even more personal and heartfelt.

“This is a deeply painful moment for the Ajimobi family, and my heart goes out to Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, her children, and loved ones. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Governor Abiodun stated.

He further prayed for the peaceful repose of Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi’s soul, urging the family to take solace in the cherished memories she left behind and the impact she had during her lifetime.

