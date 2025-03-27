Wema Bank Empowers 131 Women with N11m

Wema Bank has disbursed a total of N11 million to 131 women across Nigeria in the women’s month draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo in Aba, Abia State.

The 5 for 5 Promo, introduced in 2021, is Wema Bank’s initiative to reward its customers for their loyalty.

Over three seasons, the promo has disbursed over N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians. This season, the bank has already given out over N50 million to customers across daily, weekly, and monthly draws.

In celebration of Women’s Month, Wema Bank dedicated the March draw to empowering women, with all 131 winners being female.

The winners included Ogechukwu Patience Ani from Aba, Vanessa Chiamaka Ogbonna from Lagos, and Mubarakah Abisola Alowonle from Bodija, who each won N1 million. Others included eight individual domiciliary account holders who won N250,000 each, 40 women who won N100,000 each, and 80 who won N25,000 each.

Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, congratulated the winners and reiterated the bank’s commitment to empowering women. “Wema Bank is dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and empowering women to thrive in all aspects of their lives,” he said.

According to Oseni, “Wema Bank was founded on the precept of empowerment. Since 1945, we have carried on this legacy, promoting financial inclusion for the indigenous people of Nigeria and empowering our people with the resources they need to thrive.”

Oseni emphasised that the bank has been intentional about creating tailored opportunities for women through its women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, and its vast range of customized solutions and initiatives designed for women.

He said, “We have simply leveraged the 5 for 5 Promo as one more way of supporting our women, this women’s month. For us, it’s all about impact, and we are delighted to have put smiles on the faces of Nigerian women from all across the country. The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is open to new and existing customers who meet the minimum requirements of funding their accounts and actively transacting.”