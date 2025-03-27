Olori Atuwatse III gets appointed to the Advisory Board of Vanity Hub Africa

In a defining moment of Africa’s global positioning, Vanity Hub Africa has announced the appointment of Her Royal Highness, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the First-Class Warri Kingdom, to its Advisory Board this year. This strategic move brings together two extraordinary women—Olori Atuwatse III and Lady Ayobami Animashaun, visionaries whose combined expertise, influence, and commitment to Africa’s advancement are set to accelerate the continent’s economic and cultural transformation.

This appointment is not merely an addition to the advisory board—it is a declaration that Africa’s future is being shaped by women who are rewriting the rules of leadership, trade, and economic diplomacy. Through this alliance, Vanity Hub Africa is expanding its reach beyond creativity into social change, global enterprise, international investment, and wealth creation for African businesses and communities.

Historically, previous Queens of the Warri Kingdom have remained in the shadows, their influence unseen beyond palace walls. Olori Atuwatse III is rewriting that narrative, stepping forward as a modern monarch, economic strategist, humanitarian leader, and a force to be reckoned with. As the wife of the esteemed Olu of Warri, she has redefined what royal influence means in contemporary Africa using her platforms as a catalyst for community development, gender empowerment, and economic upliftment.

Her appointment to the Vanity Hub Africa Advisory Board signals a new era—one where African royalty is no longer passive but actively driving economic transformation. Through her Royal Iwere Foundation and Elevate Africa initiative, she has championed:

Entrepreneurship and business development : ensuring that financial literacy and wealth creation reach all levels of society.

Community-led development : bridging the gap between government policies and the everyday realities of African citizens.

Sustainable investments in education, healthcare, and environmental resilience, particularly in the Niger Delta, to create long-term economic stability.

Her relentless pursuit of impact has already transformed lives across Warri and the broader Niger Delta, making her a natural fit for Vanity Hub Africa’s mission to amplify African Excellence on a global scale. Her advocacy for economic inclusion and wealth creation aligns seamlessly with Vanity Hub Africa’s mission to reposition Africa as a global leader in trade, investment, and innovation.

Olori Atuwatse’s appointment in this purely advisory capacity at Vanity Hub Africa, will have the two women expand their impact, driving international partnerships for the region, and fostering economic opportunities for African businesses and communities.

As the President and founder of Vanity Hub Africa, Lady Ayobami has built more than a platform; she has engineered a sophisticated ecosystem for economic transformation, international trade, and the amplification of Africa’s soft power. She is a strategic architect of Africa’s economic evolution, a bridge between technology and trade, and a driving force behind the continent’s global rebranding. She understands that Africa’s influence in global markets cannot be left to chance—it must be deliberately structured, strategically positioned, and technologically driven.

A dynamic leader with deep expertise spanning technology, energy, economic and cultural diplomacy, she is redefining Africa’s engagement with the world by leveraging cutting-edge innovation to accelerate investment, industry, and international partnerships. Recognizing that Africa’s influence in global markets must be actively engineered, not passively awaited, she built Vanity Hub Africa to serve as a strategic platform for economic diplomacy, trade facilitation, and the global rebranding of Africa as a powerhouse of innovation and investment.

Through her pioneering work, Lady Ayobami has: