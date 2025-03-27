Flutterwave Co-founder, Aboyeji, Rallies Support for Kwara Education Trust Fund

* Says initiative worth emulating by other states

Top Nigerian techie and co-founder of Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, has asked his friends and well-wishers to donate to the Kwara State Education Trust, an initiative he said is worth emulating by other Nigerian states as a strategy to strengthen public education.

Iyinoluwa was also the cofounder of Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology firm, as well as Future Africa, a platform that provides capital and mentorship for young innovators.

Iyinoluwa, a member of the board of the Trust Fund, also said any anyone who donated at least $1,000 to the Fund would be eligible for a private dinner with him.

The Trust Fund is one of the many initiatives of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to strengthen public sector education.

The techie, who is one of Africa’s biggest success stories in fintech, made the comment in a message ahead of his 34th birthday on March 28.

“As it is the tradition, instead of birthday gifts this year, I’m asking friends and well-wishers to donate towards some of the initiatives of the Kwara Education Trust Fund such as sponsoring a child’s secondary school education to renovate schools,” he wrote on his social media handle.

“Each donation will benefit current and future generations of students in Kwara.

“On the 28th of March this year, I will be celebrating my 34th birthday, and in my typical fashion, I want to share this important piece of information with you.

“The Kwara State Education Trust Fund of which I am a member of the board is an independent body governed by reputable individuals from the public and private sectors who encourage and enable private citizens like me and you to directly and transparently support the provision and delivery of quality education to young people in Kwara from early years to university by investing in scholarships and bursary programmes, education infrastructural projects and capacity building for teaching and learning,” he said.

Iyinoluwa noted that the initiative is key to building the future of Kwara State through sustainable investments in quality education.

“This innovative approach to augmenting resources to invest in public education allows the public, particularly Kwara indigenes (home and in the diaspora), as well as their friends, to partner with the government to build the future of Kwara State through sustainable investments in quality education….If you are from elsewhere, tell your government to consider starting a similar initiative in your state,” he said.

The tech guru said the account to be donated to is: Kwara State Education Trust Fund. Bank Name: Zenith Bank with Account Number 1229315108.