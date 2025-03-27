First Lady Flags Off Elimination of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, Hepatitis Campaign

•Oborevwori assures of Delta’s continued women empowerment

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, in Asaba, flagged-off the campaign for elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis in the country, calling for intensified efforts against HIV/AIDS by stakeholders in Africa.

Mrs. Tinubu called for a robust advocacy that would expand access to HIV testing services with comprehensive counselling, treatment and care for all individuals who tested positive.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Asaba, Senator Tinubu explained that the launch of the “Free to Shine Campaign” was an advocacy initiative led by the African Union, and Organisation of the African First Ladies for Development and Global Partners.

Tinubu underscored the importance of the advocacy towards enabling a nation free of all the transmissible diseases, saying the campaign’s goal is “to address the growing complacency in the response to the spread of HIV/AIDs in Africa”.

She stressed the need to deepen engagement with traditional faith-based institutions with a view to addressing cultural and religious influences on HIV prevention behaviours, especially those engaging in virtual services.

She said Nigeria, being the country with the highest burden of HIV/AIDs in sub-Saharan Africa due to its large population, faced significant challenges, adding that the burden is particularly severe among children, youth, women, and marginalised groups.

The wife of the president said, “To complement the ‘Free to Shine Campaign’, I have also decided to advocate for the triple elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis and hepatitis by 2030.

“The campaign will cover six geopolitical zones of the nation. We launched the maiden campaign for the North-central zone in Kwara on 30th January 2025 and that of the North-west zone in Kaduna on 25th February 2025.

“Today, we are flagging off the campaign in Delta State for the South-south zone. By the grace of God, the next zone to benefit will be the North-east, and Taraba State will be the host.

“The ‘Free-to-Shine Campaign’ seeks to significantly reduce new HIV/AIDS infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to child transmission, vertical transmission and ensure that every child born with HIV/AIDS receives the necessary treatment for support to thrive.”

Referencing the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, she said in 2024 there were over 100,000 children and nearly two million adults living with HIV.

Mrs. Tinubu added, “Also, it is reported that most infants born to HIV-positive parents are not tested within the first two months of birth, largely due to the fact that the mothers are not aware or they are ignorant of the consequences of their inaction.

“It is heart-breaking to know that just two years ago, 15,000 children aged 0-14 lost their lives in AIDs related illnesses. Each of these children was not just statistics but represented the future full of potential but sadly cut short.”

According to her, the challenges faced by the children underscores the urgent need for sustained action to improve prevention strategies, enhance diagnosis, and expand access to treatment.

She pointed out that in Nigeria, hepatitis and syphilis were major public health concerns, adding that experts highlight that hepatitis, especially hepatitis B and C, poses a significant threat as it can lead to chronic liver disease and even liver cancer.

She stated, “If syphilis is left untreated, it can result in miscarriages, stillbirth, congenital abnormalities, and neonatal abnormalities.

“The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness, renew our commitment, and take collective action against these diseases.

“This, I believe, aligns with our shared vision of a healthier Nigeria where every individual, particularly women, youth, and children, can thrive and live healthier lives.

“This vision is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda on health of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which focuses on health as an extension pillar of development.

“Nigeria is at a pivotal stage in her fight against HIV/AIDs and it is poised to join other countries in Africa who have achieved the 95/95 target by 2030.”

In his remarks at the event, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori commended Senator Tinubu and the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) for the renewed drive at addressing the spread of HIV/AIDS among women of reproductive age, elimination of mother-to-child transmission, and treatment of children born with HIV/AIDS.

Oborevwori described the campaign as a giant step towards addressing the gender-sensitive concerns of sexually transmitted diseases and sexual and reproductive health issues, as highlighted in the Beijing Declaration of 1995.

Oborevwori stated, “The difference in HIV prevalence between women and men is increasingly highest among younger adults, with young women aged 20–24 years three times more likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group.

“Several factors including violence against women and girls, early and forced marriage, prevalence of harmful traditional practices, cultural norms, and limited access to education and healthcare on the part of the women accounts for this disparity.

“It is estimated that about 35.6 per cent of women across the world have experienced either non-partner sexual violence or physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or both, with all the implications these have for increased risk of HIV transmission.”

The governor assured of his administration’s readiness to complement the efforts of the First Ladies of Africa by ensuring that women were continuously empowered to make decisions for their economic and physical well-being.

He stated, “I am pleased to inform you that the empowerment of women is one of the cardinal objectives of my administration’s MORE agenda.

“We believe that as more women achieve financial independence, they will be in a better position to make better decisions regarding their choices in life.

“Hence, we consider ourselves partners with Your Excellency and OAFLAD in the campaign against these public health challenges.”

In her welcome address, wife of the Delta State governor and founder, You Matter Charity Foundation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwwori, said the flag-off of the Free to Shine intiative will help to advance the fight against mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

The governor’s wife assured Mrs. Tinubu of her support in her desire to reverse the ugly trend in the health sector.

She congratulated Senator Tinubu for being a vibrant member of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, urging her not to relent in her avowed commitment to stand for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, lauded Mrs. Tinubu for renewing the health of Nigerians and helping to secure a healthier future for the country.

Salako said, “Yesterday, we were here to witness your intervention for the South-south region of our country, just towards the development of the health of pregnant Nigerian women and our new-borns.

“Today, we are here again, under your direction, to amplify our voices and work towards the triple elimination of HIV, syphilis and viral hepatitis, three diseases that significantly contribute to morbidities, disability, premature death and hold our people down from achieving their full potentials.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Dr. Walter Gazali, while lauding Senator Tinubu for her support, commended Nigeria for making significant strides towards ending the epidemic by 2030.