Adamawa Confirms Rabies Outbreak, Urges Pet Vaccination

The Adamawa government has confirmed an outbreak of rabies, with cats being particularly affected, as stated by Alhaji Tijjani Maksha, the Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture Development.

Maksha made the announcement during a briefing with newsmen in Yola on Thursday, stating that measures were being implemented to control the situation.

He explained that rabies, a deadly virus, is mainly found in dogs and cats and is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, typically via bites.

He urged pet owners, especially those with cats and dogs, to take their animals to government-approved veterinary hospitals or clinics for vaccinations.

Maksha also mentioned that the ministry was awaiting the governor’s approval to launch a statewide vaccination campaign for all pets, particularly cats, in Adamawa.

Dr Mohammed Amin, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said that a sample test conducted at the National Veterinary Laboratory in VOM, Plateau State, showed that out of 19 cats, nine tested positive for rabies.

According to him, this suggests that approximately 50 per cent of cats in the state may be affected.

Dr Bathilomeu Nyalas, Director of Veterinary Services, revealed that three people had died from confirmed rabies cases in 2024.

He assured the public that the ministry was closely monitoring the situation, with doctors placed on surveillance across all 21 Local Government Areas.

Nyalas outlined symptoms of rabies in pets, including unusual behaviour, excessive salivation, and high body temperature, advising pet owners to seek immediate veterinary care if they observed these signs.(NAN)