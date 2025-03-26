The Alternative Bank Expands Non-Interest Banking Solutions to Aba

In a move set to reshape the financial landscape of the South-East, The Alternative Bank has unveiled its newest branch in Aba, the commercial heartbeat of Abia State. This strategic expansion signals a transformative milestone in the bank’s mission to deliver specialised, partnership-driven financial solutions to Nigeria’s most enterprising regions.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, South, Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, emphasised Aba’s importance as a business powerhouse. “Aba drives commerce in the South-East. Any institution serious about economic impact must be here,” she said.

“Our customers aren’t just account holders; they are partners,” Demola-Adeniyi explained. “We don’t just provide financing: we collaborate, ensuring their success because when they thrive, we thrive. Unlike conventional banks, we share both the risks and rewards.”

She also outlined the bank’s history, from its decade-long presence as a non-interest banking window under Sterling Bank to its current status as an independent entity under Sterling Financial Holdings. “Our records are public because transparency is key. Our values, execution, excellence, and empathy, are the key drivers in everything we do.”

Regional Business Executive, Mr. Chukwuemeka Agada, elaborated on the bank’s tailored approach. “We’ve built flexible financial frameworks to support businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re a startup or an established company, we have solutions that work for you.”

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, represented by the Finance Commissioner, Uwaoma Ukandu, acknowledged the bank’s role in driving economic growth. “Aba’s business community is full of innovators and job creators. With partners like The Alternative Bank, they can expand without the usual financial roadblocks.”